Himanta Biswa Sarma announces free vaccine to all above 18 years, orders 1 crore doses of Covaxin for Assam

Assam health minister Himnata Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the money for which has been sourced from the Aarogya Nidhi funds collected last year.

The Assam government on Tuesday announced that the state will provide free Covid-19 vaccine for all the beneficiaries from 18 to 45 years of age in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma shared through a tweet the order letter sent to Bharat Biotech by the Assam government for 1 crore doses of the Covaxin. 

“Funds collected in Assam Arogya Nidhi last year shall be utilized for procurement of vaccines. Today itself, we’ve placed orders for 1 cr doses with @BharatBiotech,” read his tweet.

The state tested 67,151 samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the state health department amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases.

With 1300 new coronavirus cases recorded on Monday, the state has issued fresh guidelines which include shutting of non-essential activities at 6 pm, restricting the number of guests at a private function and encouraging adoption of work from home. The guidelines will be in effect till April 30.

Vaccination Drive in India

The state of Assam has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 14,03,293 beneficiaries till date as per the National Health Mission bulletin. 

The Indian government had approved two vaccines- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The administration of both began early this year in the country. The vaccination drive was first opened for healthcare and frontline workers, then for senior citizens who are 60 years and above, and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In a robust and decisive move to tackle the second wave of coronavirus that has gripped the nation, the central government announced vaccinations for all above 18 years of age as Phase 03 strategy.

One can register for the vaccine with the Arogya Setu app or Co-Win website. As the government is going to allow states and open market sale of the vaccine, more instructions on how you can get the vaccine are expected from the central and state government.

The government will provide support for the manufacturers to ramp up the production and will invite new players at the domestic and international levels.

As of Monday, India has administered a total of 13cr+ doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 17.5M people have been fully vaccinated.

India is running the fastest and largest vaccination drive to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

