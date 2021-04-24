Saturday, April 24, 2021
Home News Reports Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis hours after BSF shot down...
News Reports
Updated:

Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis hours after BSF shot down two Pakistani drones along the LoC

Khan's tweet expressing solidarity with the Indian people came only hours after Pakistani drones made a failed attempt to infiltrate the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India hours after Pakistani drones tried to infiltrate the Indian borders
Pakistan PM Imran Khan(Source: Times of India)
6

Hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two Pakistani drones trying to intrude into Indian territory along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India combating the resurgent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his support for the Indian people fighting the new bout of COVID-19 outbreak. “I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he tweeted.

Khan’s tweet expressing solidarity with the Indian people came only hours after Pakistani drones made a failed attempt to infiltrate the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir stop intrusion bid by Pakistani drones

The drones had tried to enter into the Indian region under cover of darkness in the wee hours of Saturday, but vigilant BSF guards opened fire and thwarted their intrusion attempt.

“Around 4.30 am on Saturday, two Pakistani drones entered our territory in Arnia sector but the alert BSF immediately opened fire. The drones, probably spy drones, flew back into Pakistani territory,” a senior BSF officer said.

Even though a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is in place, it did not stop the Pakistani rangers from indulging in nefarious activities along the border.

“Today alert BSF troops in Arnia Sector foiled drones intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border. During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAVs were observed entering from Pakistan side and Immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled them to retreat to Pakistan territory,” said an official statement issued by BSF DIG SPS Sandhu.

“Saturday’s drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops is indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by the BSF on a drone intrusion from Pak side. The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian side,” said the statement.

Less than 12 hours after the failed attempt at the intrusion, the Pakistani Prime Minister unabashedly posted a tweet expressing solidarity for the people of India suffering from COVID-19 outbreak.

While Khan exhorted India to join hands with Pakistan in the fight against the pandemic, Pakistani rangers have been routinely violating the International Boundary agreement through drone intrusions, trying to drop arms and ammunition in the Indian territory.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s attempt to infiltrate drones inside India came on the back of a mutually brokered truce deal on February 25 this year. Since then, there has been no firing and shelling by the Pakistani forces along the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and 200-km-long International Border (IB).

However, Pakistan has been sending drones along the border with India, perhaps in an attempt to smuggle arms and help the terrorists back here. In June 2020, BSF had foiled another wicked attempt by Pakistan when it downed its hexacopter at BOP Pansar in the Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsImran Khan India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘No shortage of oxygen’, clarifies AIIMS director after communists spread fake news that emergency in AIIMS was closed due to oxygen shortage

OpIndia Staff -
While AIIMS Delhi added more oxygen outlets in emergency ward, communists spread fake news that it has run out of oxygen
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.

NDTV journalist casts aspersion on Modi govt transporting oxygen tankers via train: Here are the facts that they forgot to consider

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Saket Upadhyay took to Twitter to say that he refuses to be an Oxygen Express 'cheerleader' because the entire excise, he believed, was a PR stunt.

How ex-Navbharat Times journalist lost sense of decency, called DD journalist a ‘bhakt’ and ‘liar’ for sharing personal story of mother’s COVID-19 recovery

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Senior Doordarshan journalist Ashok Shrivastav slams ex-Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra on Twitter after latter calls Shrivastav a 'liar'

CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in allegations of extortion made by Parambir Singh: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in allegations by Parambir Singh

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,098FansLike
532,187FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com