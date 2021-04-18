Proponents of ‘consensual incest’ have come out in support of a parent in the United States who wishes to marry their own child. Richard Morris from Australia, who is involved in attempts to change incest laws in about 60 countries, is of the opinion that incest “should not be criminalized.”

In a petition before the Manhattan Federal Court, the parents expressed a desire to remain anonymous as the request is “an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant.”

“Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality,” the parents argued.

“The proposed spouses are adults,” the court filing says. “The proposed spouses are biological parent and child. The proposed spouses are unable to procreate together.” According to the law in New York, incest is a third-degree felony offense and can be punished with up to 4 years in jail.

The parent wants the law to be declared unconstitutional and unenforceable in their case, which he calls “PAACNP” or “Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable” couples. The unconventional couple has received support from Richard Morris who calls it a fight for “marriage equality”.

“It seems to be as unjust as the law that used to imprison gay people, and the law that used to stop people of different races marrying,” he said. He has filed petitions in other countries seeking to decriminalize incest, without much public support.

Keith Pullman, who runs the blog Full Marriage Equality, said, “It is absurd to say that an adult can’t consent to marry their parent. That same adult can be sent to war, take on six or seven figures of debt, operate heavy machinery, be sentenced to death by a federal court, and consent to sex with five strangers (and marriage with one of them) but can’t consent to marry someone they love?”

The court filing in the present case has very sparse details and does not mention the gender or age of the parent and child.