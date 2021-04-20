Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports Medical oxygen production ramped up by four times since Feb as govt works on...
News Reports
Updated:

Medical oxygen production ramped up by four times since Feb as govt works on war footing amid second wave of COVID pandemic

Government sources inform that many government personnel themselves have been infected with the Chinese coronavirus, but those with mild symptoms have been working remotely from home in the coordination.

Anurag
Covid-19
The demand of medical oxygen in India has increased by several folds amidst increase on Covid-19 cases (Image: ANI)
2

Since the surge in Covid-19 cases in India amidst the second wave of infection, the demand for medical oxygen has increased by several folds. The government of India is working extensively to increase production in the country. According to the government’s data, the production of medical oxygen has risen by 500% since February 2021.

In the first week of February, per day average production of medical oxygen was at 1308 MT across the country. On April 17, India produced 7755 MT of oxygen, out of which 4,739 MT was supplied for medical use, and the rest was supplied to the industries, which is almost four times the supply in February. According to the reports, the government is planning to allocate 6,000 MT of oxygen for medical use by the end of the week. It will be an increase of around 25% from the current supply for medical purposes, especially for the Covid-19 patients.

The government of India has restricted the supply of oxygen to industries excluding nine essential segments, including cylinder suppliers, pharma sector, steel plants and oil refineries. By restricting industrial use of oxygen, the supply to Covid centres has increased exponentially in the last few weeks.

50,000 MT oxygen production to begin soon

The government of India has already floated tenders to award a contract to import 50,000 MT of oxygen in the country. In a recent report, the Times of India quoted an unnamed source and said that the government is speeding up the process to award the contract. Simultaneously, fast-track installation of oxygen concentrators in hospitals based on the technology developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute is also under process. Such installations can be completed in four to five weeks.

Government officials working irrespective of health concerns

Government sources inform that many government personnel themselves have been infected with the Chinese coronavirus, but those with mild symptoms have been working remotely from home in the coordination.

The sources told OpIndia that the government officials are working day and night to chalk out plans to increase the production of medical oxygen in the country and supply it to the various states where cases are rising, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and more. The oxygen supply is based on a dynamic method rather than a fixed number to ensure every state gets the necessary supply of medical oxygen.

Though the demand has risen sharply in the last couple of weeks as India has reported over 2,50,000 cases in a single day, the supply for the same has increased as well. States like Uttar Pradesh are also working on installing oxygen production plants across the state. Corporates including Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, and SAIL have announced that they will provide oxygen for Covid-19 patients that have improved the situation. Under the PM Cares fund, around 100 hospitals will get their own oxygen plants soon. Currently, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the top states with maximum Covid-19 cases in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia oxygen supply
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why did 9 anti-Modi parties demand from Election Commission that rallies must be held?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Let us get into the dirt and start pointing fingers, if that is what everyone wants. How did the second wave come to be?
News Reports

Suar ke bachche BJP, Suar ke bachche CISF: TMC leader Firhad Hakim asks peope to assault BJP workers, threatens CISF

OpIndia Staff -
Firhad Hakim threatened, "Let the elections get over. Then, our CID will take action against the 'progeny of pigs' CISF."

Kejriwal faces flak for planning nothing for migrants while his party gave free food to ‘farmers’

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens were also angry at Kejriwal having funds for arranging food for 'protesting farmers' but having left the migrants in a a limbo.

Covid crisis: Migrant workers cite lack of trust in govt, loss of livelihood as Delhi announces lockdown, exodus begins

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While speaking on the matter, migrant labourers lamented, "We're daily wagers, CM should have given us some time before announcing it. It takes us Rs 200 to reach home, but they're charging Rs 3,000-4,000 now, how will we go home?"

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

Surveillance, brainwashing and CCP propaganda: Australian Uyghur woman reveals as China puts her husband in jail

World OpIndia Staff -
For now, 30-year-old Taher is sentenced to 25 years in jail in China while his 26-year-old wife waits for him in Australia.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,636FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com