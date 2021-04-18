Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up preparations to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases. The state has decided to set up five quarantine centres for migrant workers coming from other states. Yogi Adityanath government has ordered to establish quarantine centres in every district and village so that the migrant workers coming from other states like Maharashtra can be quarantined before letting them go to their native places.

Beds already arranged in two out of five centres in Lucknow

250 beds have already been put up in two out of five quarantine centres in Lucknow, which are located at Radhasoami Satsang Vyas Sthal in Mohallaganj and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Institute in Kankaha. The state government will provide medical facilities and basic amenities in these centres. The locations for other centres are BBD University, Avadh Shilp Gram (in association with HAL) at Shaheed Path and Shakuntala Devi University. These centres will be functional soon.

Testing to be done at railway stations, bus stations and airports

The state has made all the arrangements to screen travellers coming entering the state from railway stations, bus stations and airports. The visitors have to undergo Antigen and RT-PCR tests. If anyone shows symptoms of Covid-19, the person will be kept at a quarantine centre. In case someone does not have the facility to stay under home isolation, they have to undergo institutional quarantine.

State-wide weekend lockdown for 35 hours

The state went under a 35-hour weekend lockdown on April 17, 8 PM, which will continue till April 19, 7 AM. Navneet Sehgal, ACS, Information, Government of Uttar Pradesh mentioned during this period, only sanitization, sanitation and emergency services will be allowed to operate. The state, however, allowed examinations to take place during the weekend. ASI-controlled monuments including the Taj Mahal will remain shut for the public till May 15.

प्रदेश के सभी ग्रामीण और नगरीय क्षेत्रों में आज शनिवार की रात्रि 08 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 07 बजे तक साप्ताहिक बन्दी रहेगी।



इस अवधि में स्वच्छता, सैनिटाइजेशन व आपातकालीन सेवाएं ही संचालित रहेंगी व जागरूकता कार्य होंगे: ACS, सूचना, श्री @navneetsehgal3 जी@sanjaychapps1@ShishirGoUP — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 17, 2021

Sehgal said that the state is increasing dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in every district. The number of L-2 and L-3 hospitals is also being increased in the state.

During a virtual press conference, Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS, Health and Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, said, General OPD and OTs will remain closed for the weekend. Chief Minister Arogya Mela has also been postponed due to the increasing number of cases in the state.

कोविड संक्रमण के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए जनरल OPD स्थागित कर दी गई है।



इस अवधि में मुख्यमंत्री आरोग्य मेला स्थागित कर दिया गया है। आकस्मिक सेवा चालू रखी गई है: ACS, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, श्री अमित मोहन प्रसाद जी@sanjaychapps1@ShishirGoUP — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 17, 2021

Oxygen plants underway

On April 18, CM Yogi ordered the setting up of 10 oxygen plants in the state. These plants will extract medical grade oxygen from the atmosphere. DRDO will provide support for these plants. As per the reports, these plants will start functioning in the next two weeks. He directed the officials to ensure oxygen supply to all hospitals and asked the DG (Medical Education) to arrange cylinders for the hospitals where there was no ICU bed available due to lack of oxygen. An oxygen plan started to function in SGPGI with a capacity of 20,000 litres.

Tests and vaccination ramped up in state

The state is also working on increasing the number of testing done per day. Sehgal mentioned that UP had administered 2,15,790 tests in 24 hours. So far, the state has administered 3,80,29,865 Covid-19 tests. A total of 1,05,62,121 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the state. 89,97,344 people have received their first shot, while 15,64,777 have received both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

प्रदेश में बड़ी संख्या में टेस्टिंग की क्षमता निरन्तर बढ़ाई जा रही है।



गत एक दिन में कुल 2,15,790 सैम्पल की जांच की गई है।



अब तक कुल 3,80,29,865 सैम्पल की जांच की गई है: ACS, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, श्री अमित मोहन प्रसाद जी@sanjaychapps1@ShishirGoUP — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 17, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh reported 19,383 cases on April 17. While 7,831 recovered, 120 lost their lives due to Covid-19 related complications.