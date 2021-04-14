Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports Indonesia: Man almost marries the wrong woman after Google Maps guides him to the...
News ReportsWorldVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Indonesia: Man almost marries the wrong woman after Google Maps guides him to the wrong location

Two ceremonies were to be organized in the same village on the same day, a wedding and an engagement, which was the root cause of this unique mix-up.

OpIndia Staff
189

In an extremely bizarre situation, an Indonesian man almost married the wrong woman after being led to the wrong location by the navigational app Google Maps.

According to a local Indonesian news portal, two ceremonies were to be organized in the same village on the same day, a wedding and an engagement, which was the root cause of this unique mix-up.

According to the 27-year old bride Ulfa, at first, she was unaware the man and his entourage had entered the wrong house, as she was occupied with a make-up artist. This led to the unsuspecting family of the bride exchanging wedding gifts with the man and his entourage.

A video of the even has gone viral on social media, where the groom’s side can be returning from the wrong bride Ulfa’s house in a very awkward position, with the gifts and other items they had carried for the ceremony.

Luckily, one member of the group from the groom’s side realized that they had entered the wrong house.

“They said they were led to the house by Google Maps,” said Ulfa, adding that before leaving, the man and his entourage sincerely apologized for the confusion.

Coincidentally, Ulfa’s actual fiancé and his entourage were late to the ceremony as they had to stop and look for a toilet.

“I was shocked when I saw the man’s group as I did not know any of them,” Ulfa said, clarifying that her fiance was from the Kendal Regency in Central Java while the man was from Pemalang.

In a show of kindness, Ulfa’s family later led the lost man and his entourage to the right house.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From reports of shortages to black-marketing, is Remdesivir really the ‘miracle drug’ to cure Covid?

Anurag -
In November 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) recommended against the use of Remdesivir in Covid-19 patients stating that there was no evidence that the drug can improve survival.
Opinions

What would Dr. Ambedkar say about Hindu and Muslim societies today?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What do you think Dr. Ambedkar would say today about the relative performance of Hindu and Muslim society in the years since 1947? Can you be as frank and clear in stating your thoughts as he was?

Covid panic: Govt cancels Class 10 Board exams, students to be given marks as per Board criteria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. The government will review the situation on June 1 and decide on Class 12th Board exams thereafter.

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He had earlier isolated himself after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive officers with the CMO. Recently, he had taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

NDTV journalist claims a Dalit man was made to lick his saliva for refusing to campaign in panchayat elections, Bihar police deny

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar police arrested 6 men in the case under the sections of the SC/ST Act.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,961FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com