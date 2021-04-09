Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News Reports J and K govt withdraws a former petition against illegal Rohingyas in HC to...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

J and K govt withdraws a former petition against illegal Rohingyas in HC to allow their deportation after SC order

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has requested me to withdraw cases filed by the government in High Court Jammu wing against Bangladeshi national and Rohingyas to enable these foreign nationals to be deported back," said AAG Aseem Sawhney has stated.

OpIndia Staff
J and K government withdraws HC petition against Rohingyas to enable their deportation
Representational image (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
3

A day after the Supreme Court denied interim relief to illegal Rohingyas immigrants detained in Jammu, the Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to withdraw a petition pending before the J&K High Court, reported Bar and Bench.

As per the report, a petition by the Jammu and Kashmir had been pending before the High Court seeking deportation of Rohingyas to their home country. The case was filed at Satwari police station in Jammu under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 561A in 2018. Titled “State of Jammu and Kashmir v. Abdul Hameed and Others”, it was filed against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

The Secretary to the government Anchal Sethi has directed the Additional Advocate General Aseem Sawhney to initiate steps to withdraw the case from the J&K High Court. In a statement to Bar and Bench, AAG Sawhney said, “The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has requested me to withdraw cases filed by the government in High Court Jammu wing against Bangladeshi national and Rohingyas to enable these foreign nationals to be deported back.”

SC allows deportation of Rohingyas if proper procedure is followed

On Thursday (April 8), the Supreme Court denied granting interim relief to the detained Rohingyas while hearing a petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the detention of illegal Rohingya immigrants in Jammu and deporting the illegal immigrants back to their home country of Myanmar. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramaniam passed the order in an application moved by Mohammad Salimullah, who was represented by Prashant Bhushan, in a PIL filed for the sake of protecting illegal Rohingya immigrants from detention.

“It is not possible to grant the interim relief. However it is made clear that the Rohingyas in Jammu on whose behalf the application has been moved shall not be deported unless the procedure prescribed for such deportation is followed”, the Supreme Court said. The Court did not order the release of illegal Rohingya immigrants detained in holding centers in Jammu and instead allowed their deportation back to their parent country of Myanmar, as per the procedure established by law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJammu and Kashmir news, illegal Rohingyas, Rohingya deportation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi demands ‘vaccines for all’ months after Congress leaders had indulged in anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Congress leaders protested against the approval granted for indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin
World

How a Turkish Jihadi trained in Pakistan by Tablighi Jamaat joined al-Qaeda in Syria to raise ‘Ottoman Caliphate army’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkish Jihadi, trained in Pakistan by the Tablighi Jamaat, joined Al-Qaeda in Syria in order to try and raise an Ottoman caliphate army

US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands inside India’s EEZ

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The US Navy has boasted that they had carried out Freedom of Navigation operations 130 nautical miles off Lakshadweep, inside India's EEZ.

More allegations of sexual assault emerge against farmer protest activists, Yogendra Yadav’s party issues statement

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Shocking allegations of sexual assault against activists associated with the farmer protests have surfaced.

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

World OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.

Exclusive: Complainant says NMMC took no action against illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis in Navi Mumbai despite hundreds of reminders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Complainant alleged that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
Crime

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,047FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com