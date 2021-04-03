Saturday, April 3, 2021
Home Variety Books How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress...
VarietyBooksEditor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

While the movement around Jan Lokpal Bill is widely acknowledged to have hurt Congress, the original plans might have been different. Author Rahul Roushan argues in his book ‘Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha’.

Rahul Roushan
Lokpla movement in the book 'Sanghi who never went to a shakha'
Arvind Kejriwal with Anna Hazare (left), the cover page of the book (right).
1

(Following is an extract from the chapter named “Hindutva vs the ‘Ecosystem’” from the book “Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha” authored by Rahul Roushan)

The ecosystem not attacking the Nehru–Gandhi family acerbically was seen during the anti-corruption movement too. None of the influential leaders of Team Anna, especially someone like Arvind Kejriwal, took the name of Sonia Gandhi as one of the corrupt leaders who should be kicked out.

Had Anna Hazare’s fast ended differently, say without the whole acrimony where the Congress tried to attack the movement and brand it as RSS-sponsored, it would have only helped the Congress. Perhaps, the ideal end to the entire drama would have been Rahul Gandhi promising to constitute the office of the Lokpal, and endlessly played TV visuals where he is seen offering a glass of orange juice to Anna Hazare, ending his fast-unto-death pledge.

The cases of corruption, such as 2G, CWG, coal scam, would have been effortlessly blamed on Manmohan Singh in the popular narrative, which would have been built once Rahul Gandhi became UPA-III prime minister in 2014.

A few weeks before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had expressed confidence that history will be kinder to him. It was virtually a farewell statement that hinted that he too knew that regardless of what happened in the 2014 elections, he won’t become the prime minister again.

And had the Congress won—and there could have been a fat chance of it winning had the anti-corruption movement ended the way I described in the earlier paragraph—history would definitely not have been kinder to Manmohan Singh. The darbari historians would have painted him as the villain to make Rahul Gandhi the hero. A rehearsal of the same was already done in September 2013, when Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance by his own government that protected convicted lawmakers.

I have my reasons to believe that the anti-corruption movement, when it was launched, was not really aiming to pull down the Congress-led government. Swami Agnivesh, one of the original members of Team Anna, was once heard talking over the phone—purportedly to Congress leader Kapil Sibal, though he later said that it was another Kapil—where he compared his colleagues with wild elephants (mad elephant or pagal haathi to be precise).

Agnivesh was heard saying that Team Anna had lost their way and were behaving like wild elephants who were not ready to stop their onslaught. So, was Team Anna supposed to behave in a restrained manner and end their movement after a certain period of time?

Maybe they were, because a short-lived movement by the ecosystem would have helped the Congress. It would have created an environment that was against a corrupt ‘political class’, where the Congress and the BJP were to be equally seen as corrupt, thus denying the BJP any political advantage on the issue of corruption—similar to what had happened ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, where an environment was created against the political class over the issue of domestic security and not against the ruling class or party. That would have been a job perfectly done by the ecosystem, but somehow it decided to stretch it beyond the comfort of the Congress party.

It seems that the global developments around that time, especially the ‘Arab Spring’ of 2010–12, which resulted in regime changes in many countries of the Middle East and North Africa, gave a false hope to the ecosystem that they, too, could bring in such a revolution in India. If successful, it would have allowed them to rule directly, without needing the crutches and crumbs from the Congress party. Perhaps, that dream made them run amok like wild elephants, in the words of Agnivesh.

In fact, TV journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, in a viral video clip presumably recorded sometime in 2012, is heard saying in Marathi that he had advised Arvind Kejriwal to do a ‘Tahrir Square’ in India around the anti-corruption movement (Rajdeep Sardesai has confirmed the veracity of this video clip by repeating the same in his book 2014: The Election that Changed India’, Penguin Books, New Delhi, 2014). Tahrir Square is situated in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, and it had seen mass protests in February 2011, which went on to be one of the crucial events of Arab Spring. It resulted in the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak, who had ruled for almost 30 years non-stop, before the protests broke out.

It can’t be ruled out that the ecosystem actually thought that they could pull off something similar to an Arab Spring in India too. If so, they were essentially trying to capture power directly, instead of getting a share of it via the Congress. This possible plan and desire of the ecosystem could be crudely likened to a criminal or local dada deciding to fight the elections himself, instead of lending his muscle power to some other candidate and being his sidekick.

That plan, if it existed, didn’t really fructify as Anna Hazare movement fizzled out over time. It couldn’t gather mass support like the movements in the Arab world did. Team Anna especially failed to attract any meaningful support outside Delhi. Some planned protests in Mumbai attracted very thin crowds and subsequent protests in Delhi had started losing sheen. Other parts of the country too gave very tepid response to calls for local protests. However, the passion and energy kept running high among the dedicated team and it often reflected on social media platforms.

The ecosystem soon realized, if at all it was hoping to rule directly by overthrowing the Congress in some popular uprising, that their plans were impractical. However, they didn’t lose all hope. Their desire of bypassing the Congress and capturing power directly resulted in the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which did exceedingly well in the December 2013 Delhi assembly elections. It gave them hope that they could make an impact in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections too, only to find out that Modi was too good for them.

[The book ‘Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha’ has been published by Rupa Publications (March 2021). It is authored by Rahul Roushan, an entrepreneur and media professional, and currently the CEO of OpIndia digital group.]

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Rahul Roushanhttp://www.rahulroushan.com
A well known expert on nothing. Opinions totally personal. RTs, sometimes even my own tweets, not endorsement. #Sarcasm. As unbiased as any popular journalist.

Related Articles

Trending now

Books

How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

Rahul Roushan -
While the movement around Jan Lokpal Bill is widely acknowledged to have hurt Congress, the original plans might have been different.
Politics

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

NIA recovers another Mercedes SUV linked to Sachin Vaze, total number of vehicles linked to the Antilia bomb scare case goes up to eight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had crucial roles to play in the Sachin Vaze and the Antilia bomb scare case

US Capitol attack: Black radical Islamist shot dead after killing a cop, injuring another, wanted to target the US govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After ramming his car at a police check point at US Capitol, Noah Green attacked two cops with knife, killing one and injuring the other

Senior Congress leaders don’t want to campaign in West Bengal to avoid upsetting Mamata Banerjee: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders have decided to concentrate on other states at present, and may campaign in West Bengal later

Rahul Gandhi asks for American interference in India’s internal affairs, asks why the US establishment is silent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi also complained about discovery of an EVM in a vehicle belonging to a BJP MLA to the American professor

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Politics

Here are seven tweets that prove TMC’s Mahua Moitra is a Champion of Cringe and the Queen of Stupidity

T Waraich -
Mahua Moitra has carved herself a niche in the hearts of social media liberals, with her terminally online style of tweets.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Madhavan to soon release movie on Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was hounded and persecuted by Congress: Watch trailer

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry-The Nambi Effect" brings to fore the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and how he was hounded by the then Congress government.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress party shares manipulated video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party shared a video after blurring it and removing the audio to suggest the PM Modi was waiving at an imaginary crowd
Read more
Interviews

Interview: Former RAW officer makes further shocking revelations about Hamid Ansari after alleging that he endangered lives of RAW officers in Iran

Chiranjeevi Bhat -
In this exclusive interview, Former RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) officer NK Sood makes further revelations about his time in Iran, Hamid Ansari and the vilified scientist Nambi Narayanan
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,063FansLike
526,963FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com