Today, in North Kolkata, BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey’s car was surrounded by TMC goons after he alleged that a 31-year old woman came to vote in place of a 50-year old woman. Today is the final phase of voting in West Bengal, with results set to be declared on May 2.

#WATCH | TMC supporters gherao car of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey in Maniktala, North Kolkata. He says, “Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC.” pic.twitter.com/2aTzFdWevc — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

“Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC,” said Kalyan Chaubey.

The video depicts TMC goons attempting to gherao the BJP candidate’s car, with the police and other security officials trying to prevent that from happening.

Today is the final phase of voting in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, with results to declared on May 2. Tonight from 6:00 PM onwards, the predictions of various exit polls and surveys will be released on news media as the Election Commission embargo lifts.