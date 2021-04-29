Thursday, April 29, 2021
50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

With final phase of voting concluding in West Bengal today, the results of the high octane elections will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.

Today, in North Kolkata, BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey’s car was surrounded by TMC goons after he alleged that a 31-year old woman came to vote in place of a 50-year old woman. Today is the final phase of voting in West Bengal, with results set to be declared on May 2.

“Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC,” said Kalyan Chaubey.

The video depicts TMC goons attempting to gherao the BJP candidate’s car, with the police and other security officials trying to prevent that from happening.

Today is the final phase of voting in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, with results to declared on May 2. Tonight from 6:00 PM onwards, the predictions of various exit polls and surveys will be released on news media as the Election Commission embargo lifts.

50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP's Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

Read more
