Friday, April 16, 2021
Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar after Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aryan, tells them not to ‘force him to hang himself’ like SSR

Kangana Ranaut advised Kartik Aryan that there was no need to scared of these "chillars".

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johan and Dharma Productions over Kartik Aryan
Image Credit: Ramesh Bala/Twitter
3

Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after Kartik Aryan was fired from Dostana 2 over alleged ‘unprofessional conduct’. The Bollywood superstar has slammed ‘chindi nepos’ and said that they should leave Kartik Aryan alone and not force him to commit suicide like Sushant Singh Rajput.

DNA had quoted a source close to the production house saying, “Dharma has decided to replace Kartik Aaryan in ‘Dostana 2’. Kartik expressed creative differences over the script of Dostana 2 ​after one and a half years. However, he completed nearly 20 days of shoot in 2019 after reading the same script and agreeing to it.”

Kangana Ranaut said, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…”

Kangana Ranaut on the Kartik Aryan situation

She also advised Kartik that there was no need to scared of these “chillars”. Kangana Ranaut also drew parallels with the manner in which stories of unprofessional behaviour and drug addiction were peddled regarding Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D’Cunha, and it has Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in leading roles, along with Kartik Aryan. But now the production house will need to find a different actor to replace of Kartik Aryan.

