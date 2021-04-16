In a rare development in Bollywood, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has not only fired actor Kartik Aaryan from an ongoing movie project, but also decided to not work with him again in the future. According to a report by PeepingMoon, the premier Bollywood studio has decided to replace Aryan in the movie Dostana 2 due to his ‘unprofessional behaviour’.

The entertainment industry gossip website said that Dharma Productions was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour” during the shooting of Dostana 2, and took the extreme decision to replace him after shooting a significant portion of the movie.

Reporting the development, DNA quoted a source close to the production house saying, “Dharma has decided to replace Kartik Aaryan in ‘Dostana 2’. Kartik expressed creative differences over the script of Dostana 2 ​after one and a half years. However, he completed nearly 20 days of shoot in 2019 after reading the same script and agreeing to it.”

The source also added that lack of clarity on dates by the actor was also another reason to drop him from the project. “Also, lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his agency is another reason. It has never happened in the history of Dharma Productions that an actor has shot a film for a while and then walked out alleging creative issues. Therefore, Dharma has decided to not work with Kartik Aaryan in future as well,” the source said.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D’Cunha, and it has Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in the leading roles, along with Kartik Aryan. But now the production house will need to find a different actor to take the place of Aryan. This movie is going to be the Bollywood debut for TV actor Lakshya.