Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home Entertainment BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, currently on recovery
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, currently on recovery

Back in November, Kher was rushed to hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm. After performing some tests, including a PET scan, it was found that she was suffering from multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm.

OpIndia Staff
Kirron Kher
Renowned actor and MP Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer (Image: iDiva/Statement issued by Anupam Kher)
206

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Chandigarh and a renowned actor Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam Kher, Kirron’s husband, has issued a statement informing about her condition. In his statement, he said that she is on her way to recovery.

Statement by Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher’s health

He said that Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment and that she is a fighter. His full statement is below:

Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

She is currently undergoing treatment, and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on.

She’s all heart, and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

She is well on her way to recovery, and we thank everyone for their support and love.

Anupam and Sikandar

BJP Chandigarh Chief cleared the air about her absence

On Wednesday, Chandigarh BJP Chief Arun Sood announced that MP Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai hospital. As per reports, Kher has been absent from her office for months which had irked the members of the opposition. Sood’s statement came after Congress Councillor Satish Kainth’s letter to UT Adviser Manoj Parida and Home Secretary. He urged them to remove MP Kher from MC House, considering her absence.

He had added that “As per Section 36 (1A), Act, regarding the removal of seat of councillor, if he/she during three successive months, without permission of the corporation, is absent from all meetings, the corporation may declare his/her seat vacant, so we all are bound by the Act.”

Sood said that people had been using words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. “I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital.”

Kher was diagnosed with cancer in November last year

Back in November, Kher was rushed to hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm. It was surprising for Kher to break the arm as she did not fall. After performing some tests, including a PET scan, it was found that she was suffering from multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm. “Cancer affected her bone marrow,” Sood added. She went to Mumbai for treatment on December 4.

When Sood was asked why her medical condition was not revealed before, he said that Kher had been in touch with her office constantly while receiving Mumbai treatment. He added, “many had started hitting below the belt and were using uncharitable words for Kher. So, I spoke to her that though this is something that is personal, yet it was high time that people knew what she was going through. Everyone has the right to take treatment.”

“Till the time, MP Kher is undergoing treatment, we are here for the public of Chandigarh as we have been constantly doing. Kher has been and is constantly in touch with us,” Sood further said.

Sood said that she is out of danger and has to go regularly for her Chemotherapy. Apart from the ongoing treatment, she has been in and out of the hospital due to medical care. “Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment”, he added.

Kher has been elected as Member of Parliament two times in a row from Chandigarh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskirron kher, kirron kher cancer, kirron kher blood cancer
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Terrorists attack at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in North Kashmir, one cop killed

OpIndia Staff -
Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district.
News Reports

“Everyone who loves Assam is hurt”, PM Modi slams Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assamese cultural symbol Gamosa

OpIndia Staff -
Ajmal threw a Gamosa at a party worker as he was angry with the 'unnecessary delay' caused by the greetings at the rally

BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, currently on recovery

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai

Stones pelted on Dalits by Muslims on Holi in Saraiya, Varanasi, eyewitness says women, too, indulged in violence

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
According to media reports, a case has been registered under section 147, 149, 323, 504, 336, 352 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Two men, Azim and Aseem, have been arrested.

Second phase voting in Bengal: Violence reported from several areas, BJP leader’s car attacked in Keshpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In Keshpur, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh' car was vandalised, allegedly by TMC goons.

Muslims reluctant to get vaccinated, various parts of India get poor response to COVID-19 vaccination in Muslim-dominated areas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat event was one of the first 'single source' super spreader event in March 2020 for coronavirus in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Politics

Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,692FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com