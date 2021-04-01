BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, currently on recovery

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Chandigarh and a renowned actor Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam Kher, Kirron’s husband, has issued a statement informing about her condition. In his statement, he said that she is on her way to recovery.

Statement by Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher’s health

He said that Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment and that she is a fighter. His full statement is below:

Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment, and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart, and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery, and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar

BJP Chandigarh Chief cleared the air about her absence

On Wednesday, Chandigarh BJP Chief Arun Sood announced that MP Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai hospital. As per reports, Kher has been absent from her office for months which had irked the members of the opposition. Sood’s statement came after Congress Councillor Satish Kainth’s letter to UT Adviser Manoj Parida and Home Secretary. He urged them to remove MP Kher from MC House, considering her absence.

He had added that “As per Section 36 (1A), Act, regarding the removal of seat of councillor, if he/she during three successive months, without permission of the corporation, is absent from all meetings, the corporation may declare his/her seat vacant, so we all are bound by the Act.”

Sood said that people had been using words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. “I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital.”

Kher was diagnosed with cancer in November last year

Back in November, Kher was rushed to hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm. It was surprising for Kher to break the arm as she did not fall. After performing some tests, including a PET scan, it was found that she was suffering from multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm. “Cancer affected her bone marrow,” Sood added. She went to Mumbai for treatment on December 4.

When Sood was asked why her medical condition was not revealed before, he said that Kher had been in touch with her office constantly while receiving Mumbai treatment. He added, “many had started hitting below the belt and were using uncharitable words for Kher. So, I spoke to her that though this is something that is personal, yet it was high time that people knew what she was going through. Everyone has the right to take treatment.”

“Till the time, MP Kher is undergoing treatment, we are here for the public of Chandigarh as we have been constantly doing. Kher has been and is constantly in touch with us,” Sood further said.

Sood said that she is out of danger and has to go regularly for her Chemotherapy. Apart from the ongoing treatment, she has been in and out of the hospital due to medical care. “Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment”, he added.

Kher has been elected as Member of Parliament two times in a row from Chandigarh.