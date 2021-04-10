Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home News Reports Mumbai: Lab technician arrested for issuing fake negative COVID-19 test reports to dozens of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Lab technician arrested for issuing fake negative COVID-19 test reports to dozens of people

The matter came to light after a woman filed a complaint with the police saying there were errors in her COVID-19 test report

OpIndia Staff
2

Mumbai Police has arrested laboratory technician for issuing fake negative COVID-19 reports to several people. According to reports, a lab technician named Umar was arrested after it was found that he had issued at least 37 fake negative COVID-19 test reports. This has come at a time when Maharashtra has seen a huge surge of Coronavirus cases for last several weeks.

The matter came to light after a woman approached police saying her COVID-19 test report is not correct. 31-year-old Charu Chauhan had lodged a complaint with the police saying that there are some errors in the test report issued to her by Umar. Following this, police probed the matter and found that the woman was given a forged test report.

According to the police, the lab technician used PDF files of existing COVID-19 negative test reports to prepare the fake reports. The investigation also found that Umar had issued such fake reports to at least 37 people. After this, the lab technician was arrested for forgery and also for violating the pandemic rules.

Contrary to other cases where people themselves obtain fake COVID-19 negative reports for travelling, in this case the lab technician was cheating the people who had come to his lab for testing. According to police sources, he used to collect test samples of suspected Covid-19 patients by going to their homes. For symptomatic cases, he used to send the samples to the lab, but for asymptomatic cases, he used to collect Rs 1,000 but never sent the samples to the lab. “He pocketed the money after each such asymptomatic case in the past month. We have found 37 false reports,” the police officer said.

The officer added that the role of the lab in this scam will also be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arhtiyas call off strike after Punjab govt modifies software allowing them to get paid for foodgrain procurement from farmers

OpIndia Staff -
The Arhtiyas withdrew the strike after the CM assured them that they will remain an integral part of the food grain procurement system
News Reports

Lokmat thinks infamous discussion of journalists with Prashant Kishor took place in a real clubhouse, says comments were leaked because ‘door was open’

OpIndia Staff -
Lokmat said that a TMC meeting took place in a Clubhouse in Kolkata, and journalists and citizens overheard it as door was open

TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as ‘beggars by nature’, claims that they sold themselves to the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan made disparaging comments against the Dalit community.

Lakhs of Muslims gather in Bareilly after Friday prayers demanding arrest, beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Muslims shared videos of the protest in Bareilly on Twitter, where they referred to Yati Narsinghanand as a ‘Bhagwa Terrorist’.

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

Politics OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor

New Delhi conveys concern to Washington over US Navy carrying out operations in Indian waters without consent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, the US Navy issued a statement alleging that it conducted operations in Indian EEZ without seeking its consent

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
Cricket

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Rahul Dravid sets the internet on fire with appearance in CRED ad

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED.
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,305FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com