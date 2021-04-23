Friday, April 23, 2021
Home News Reports 'Virar fire, no national news': Maharashtra Health minister trivialises fire in Mumbai hospital which...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Virar fire, no national news’: Maharashtra Health minister trivialises fire in Mumbai hospital which claimed 13 lives

Despite the tragic incident that engulfed more than a dozen lives, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was heard undermining the severity of the situation by saying that it is "no national news".

OpIndia Staff
"Virar fire incident, not national news",says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
6

Earlier in the day, it was reported how at least 13 patients died at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai after a massive fire broke out in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the wee hours of April 23 (Friday). The COVID-19 patients died after inhaling toxic fumes.

‘No National news’: Maharashtra Health Minister on Virar tragedy

Despite the incident that engulfed more than a dozen lives, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was heard downplaying the tragic episode by saying that it is “no national news”.

Speaking to the media Tope said, “This is no national news. The State govt will provide help to the family of the deceased”. We would provide ex gratia as we provided to kin of deceased in Nasik oxygen leak case, said the State Health Minister.

The Uddhav Thackeray cabinet minister probably tried to insinuate that the tragedy was not big enough to be called national news.

Maharashtra CM’s cover-up during Mumbai’s Bhandup mall’s tragedy

It becomes imperative to note here, that during the last month Mumbai’s Bhandup mall’s tragedy, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had also tried to cover up the negligence of the state authorities by claiming that “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire. 

BJP leader asks for a probe of safety/fire system in Virar hospital

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has demanded that authorities should check if there was a fire safety audit of the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai, where the incident of fire occurred on Friday.

According to reports, after 3 AM, the fire started in the air conditioning unit of the hospital’s ICU, where, as many as 17 patients were being treated for the infection. After the fire broke, the Vasai Virar Corporation fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. However, until then, 13 people have lost their lives to the fire.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Moneycontrol spreads misleading news second time in two days, first about oxygen export, now about Bharat Biotech and the price of vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Moneycontrol has resorted to spreading misleading news about the pricing of COVID-19 vaccinations by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute.
Media Fact-Check

Shashi Tharoor spreads fake news about death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Hindustan Times apologises too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spread fake news about death of ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, several others joined in

Mumbai: 13 patients dead after fire breaks out in the ICU of COVID-19 hospital in Virar, CM Thackeray orders probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident after 13 people died in the fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar West, Mumbai.

‘Sacred’ monument comes up at spot where George Floyd died, has special instructions for White people who seek to enter

World OpIndia Staff -
The George Floyd Square quickly turned into a memorial for Floyd and was renamed in his memory shortly after his death.

Nithyananda bans Indians from entering Kailasa citing Covid-19, issues guidelines for ’embassies’ around the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sri Nithyananda of Kailasa has banned travelers from India into his fledgling nation amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen increased by 3300 MT per day: Here’s what was discussed in PM’s high-level meeting

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The high-level meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals, and NITI Aayog members.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
Opinions

I am tired and extremely disoriented: How I got the Chinese virus and lived to tell the tale

Nirwa Mehta -
OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta takes you through her journey of surviving COVID.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,087FansLike
531,425FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com