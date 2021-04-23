Friday, April 23, 2021
Mumbai: 13 patients dead after fire breaks out in the ICU of COVID-19 hospital in Virar, CM Thackeray orders probe

At least 13 patients have died at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai after a massive fire broke out in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the wee hours of April 23 (Friday)

At least 13 patients have died at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai after a massive fire broke out in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the wee hours of April 23 (Friday). The Covid-19 patients died after inhaling toxic fumes.

“13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit around 3 am today. 21 patients, including those in critical condition, have been shifted to another hospital,” Dr Dilip Shah, official at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, said.

According to reports, after 3 AM, the fire started in the air conditioning unit of the hospital’s ICU, where, as many as 17 patients were being treated for the infection. After the fire broke, the Vasai Virar Corporation fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. However, until then, 13 people have lost their lives to the fire.

Name of people who lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai

The authorities shifted the remaining patients to other hospitals. At least 21  patients were moved to nearby hospitals following the fire.

It is being reported that one of the relatives of a deceased created a ruckus and tried to enter the hospital but was stopped by the police.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Oxygen leak from a tanker in Nasik left 24 patients dead

Only two days ago, in another incident, an oxygen tanker leaked while being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital, Nashik. Ventilators in the hospital were stopped for at least 30 minutes due to the oxygen deprivation caused by the tank leak. Then also 24 people had succumbed to oxygen deprivation.

Fire breaks out at Bhandup mall in Mumbai which had COVID-19 hospital on the top floor

Last month, a massive fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai’s Bhandup area, which also accommodated a COVID-19 hospital, Sunrise Hospital, on its top floor. At the time the fire broke out as many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which was located on the third floor of a mall. 10 people had reportedly died in the incident.

After the incident, the Maharashtra CM had tried to cover up the negligence of the state authorities by claiming that “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire. He also conceded to granting Sunrise Hospital “temporary permission” in order to operate a COVID-19 Hospital inside a shopping mall.

