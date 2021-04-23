Friday, April 23, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee skips third Covid-19 meeting called by PM, claims ‘not invited’ after sending...
News ReportsFact-CheckPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee skips third Covid-19 meeting called by PM, claims ‘not invited’ after sending chief secretary to represent her

While Mamata Banerjee claimed she was not invited to the Covid-19 meeting by PM on 23 April, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state in place of the CM

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee addressing press at Durgapur on 23.04.2021
110

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee skipped yet another meeting of the Chief Ministers called by the Prime Minister to review the alarming Coronavirus situation in the country. The PM held a conference of the CMs via video conference to discuss various aspects related to the current situation, especially the shortage of oxygen that several states are facing.

According to reports, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting in place of the CM. With this, she maintained her record of not attending a single meeting on Covid-19 in the last three months.

However, while Mamata Banerjee didn’t attend the meeting and she was represented by the Chief Secretary, she claimed that she was not invited to the high-level COVID-19 review meeting chaired by PM Modi today, saying that if she was, she would’ve certainly gone. The 2-term CM also alleged that the Central government was diverting the oxygen supply chain from Bengal to Uttar Pradesh. Her comments were met with backlash, with people trying to correct the record.

In a press conference in Durgapur during her election campaigning, Mamata Banerjee said, ‘the PM never told us about planning for oxygen in any meeting. I have heard that even today there is a meeting, but we have not been invited. If we were invited I would have definitely gone. But I heard that only 10 states with high cases have been invited’.

The question arises, if West Bengal was not invited to the meeting, how the state’s chief secretary attended the meeting. While it is true that PM had invited CMs of 10 worst affected states, the fact is that West Bengal was part of the list. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Madhyra Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the meeting.

Continuing with her rants against central forces deployed in the state during the elections, Mamata Banerjee said that 2 lakh central forces brought into the state from ‘outside’, along with around 1 lakh BJP workers from other states are spreading Covid-19 in the state.

‘Mamata’s comments captured the attention of BJP office holder Amit Malviya, with Malviya remarking, “Everyone knows Mamata Banerjee’s poor commitment to manage Covid pandemic in Bengal. She hasn’t attended a single PM-CM meeting called in recent past to work a common plan citing her campaign schedule. Even though she has failed WB, today’s meeting was only for high burden States.”

Over the course of the past three months, Mamata Banerjee has not attended even a single meeting between Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister. She had skipped the meeting held earlier this month also, and had kept herself busy in campaigning for the elections instead. Now, she has skipped another high-level meeting today, missing all the three high-level COVID-19 review meetings in the last three months.

Mamata has cited her electoral campaigning as the reason for skipping previous meetings, with Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attending in her stead. Therefore, it is understandable that people will take Mamata’s comments today about not being invited with a huge grain of salt.

While the ‘intelligentsia’ has been extremely critical of political rallies by the BJP, it has chosen to give other political parties a free pass. Thus, while Narendra Modi has canceled his rallies in West Bengal in light of the surging Covid-19 cases in the state, Banerjee appears to be at perfect ease to continue her campaign unabated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.

ThePrint’s contributing editor caught on the wrong foot, tries to play vulture politics over death of colleague, gets called out: Here’s what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday (April 22), 'journalist' Shivam Vij took to Twitter to inform about the death of a college classmate named Shaoli Rudra.

At least 57 dead in hospital mishaps in 4 months in Maharashtra: Who is accountable for the loss?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Here's the list of 4 completely avoidable incidents that took place in Maharashtra in the last few months, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is an example for counterparts: Speaks to PM, extends help to other states without political drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM speaks to PM Modi, promises all possible help in supplying oxygen to other states during Covid crisis.

Moneycontrol spreads misleading news second time in two days, first about oxygen export, now about Bharat Biotech and the price of vaccine

Media OpIndia Staff -
Moneycontrol has resorted to spreading misleading news about the pricing of COVID-19 vaccinations by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,082FansLike
531,641FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com