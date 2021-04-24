Saturday, April 24, 2021
As result day draws near, Mamata Banerjee declares that she will move SC against the Election Commission after the elections

In a press conference held via video conferencing, Mamata Banerjee questioned the role of the Election Commission in the state elections, alleging that the poll panel was working to help BJP

As the result day for the assembly elections, 2nd May, draws closer, Mamata Banerjee has now declared that she will be approaching the Supreme Court after the elections are over. Claiming that Election Commission had instructed officials to arrest TMC leaders during the Assembly elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will approach the Supreme Court to hole fresh ‘neutral elections’ in the state.

In a press conference held via video conferencing, Mamata Banerjee questioned the role of the Election Commission in the state elections, alleging that the poll panel was working to help BJP. The CM alleged that the EC was trying to make sure that the TMC workers can’t vote against BJP.

‘I am appealing to everyone starting from Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, everywhere where elections are to be held, remain alert, take precaution from now on, on the one hand we have the war against Covid, on the other hand we have to fight against Election Commission who is conspiring to ensure that our people can’t vote,’ the TMC supremo said institgating her supporters against the constitutional body.

She further added, ‘if the police detain anyone illegally, their family members go to the police station and sit there, gherao the police station, ask why illegal detention has been done, if needed go to the court. We will move everywhere from the high court to the supreme court. File FIR as soon as someone is detained illegally’.

Since the day the elections dates were announced, Mamata Banerjee has been accusing that the EC is helping the BJP. She has said that the election in West Bengal was stretched to eight phases to help BJP. In the latest episode, the reason for her outburst against the poll panel is that the panel refused to club the remaining phases of the election into one citing the Covid-19 pandemic. EC said that once the schedule has been announced, it can’t be changed now as the gap between different stages of the poll process is fixed as per law, and if the phases are clubbed, the gap for the later phases will be truncated.

