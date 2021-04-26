Monday, April 26, 2021
Home News Reports Antilia bomb scare: Arrested Crime Branch cop Sunil Mane's offices raided by NIA, involvement...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Antilia bomb scare: Arrested Crime Branch cop Sunil Mane’s offices raided by NIA, involvement in Mansukh Hiren murder being probed

The NIA reportedly conducted raids at Locals Arms Office in Marol, Andheri where Mane was recently posted, and at his prior office Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali, Mumbai suburbs.

OpIndia Staff
Sunil Mane's offices raided by NIA
NIA raids two offices were Sunil Mane was posted recently, image via Times Now
1

With Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi sent to extended judicial custody by a special NIA court till May 05, the National Investigation Agency has also secured suspended Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane’s custody till April 28. 

In a recent update, the NIA reportedly conducted raids at Locals Arms Office in Marol, Andheri where Mane was recently posted, and at his prior office Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali, Mumbai suburbs. 

The NIA also conducted a raid at a location in Borivali from where a red car allegedly belonging to Mane was seized. The vehicle has been handed over to forensics to trace any relevant evidence in connection to Mumbai businessman Mansukh Hiren’s death case.

Allegations on Mane

Police inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested on Friday by the NIA was said to be present in the area at Thane where Hiren was murdered in a car on March 4 and his body dumped in a creek nearby as per technical evidence found against him. 

The NIA is also in search of a SIM card used by Mane to make calls to Hiren on the 3rd and 4th of March. As per sources, Mane was present at a meeting between the suspended APIs and was reportedly involved in passing on SIM cards procured from Vaze to other officials who were involved in the case. 

On Saturday, Mane was taken to the three spots at Thane including the Reti Bunder creek where Hiren’s body was found.

Mane’s involvement 

NIA has also been scrutinizing Mane’s call details to establish who he was in touch with before and after the Antilia bomb-scare incident in February and Mansukh Hiren’s murder. 

The investigation has incidentally revealed that the person who made the last call to Hiren around 8.30 pm on March 4, before he went missing, identified himself to be a crime branch officer from ‘Kandivali’. The call was made to get the victim out to Ghodbunder Road in Thane on the pretext of a meeting.

The conspiracy

As per NIA sources, Mane was under suspicion from the beginning of the investigation for his involvement in the case. Sources claim that Mane was a crucial part of the conspiracy hatched to eliminate Hiren. 

It is said that he was present at the crime intelligence unit (CIU) office on March 3, when Vaze was trying to convince Hiren to take the blame for placing the explosives-laden Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. Vaze had promised the businessman to get him out on bail in a few days. 

Upon Hiren’s refusal to take the blame, Sachin Vaze along with his associates hatched a plan to eliminate the 48-year-businessman from Thane.

An NIA officer added that Mane was also allegedly a part of the meeting which was held at Chakala in Andheri by Vaze and Vinayak Shinde – a former constable arrested in the Mansukh Hiren death case.

Mane, Maharashtra Police service officer from the 1995 batch, was in charge of Mumbai’s Crime Branch’s Unit 11 until he was recently transferred to the local arms division as a part of the clean-up drive undertaken by police commissioner Hemant Nagrale after Sachin Vaze’s arrest by the NIA.

When NIA began the probe, Mane was posted in Mumbai’s Crime Branch’s Unit 11, Kandivali.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAntilia bomb scare case, Anitilia Mansukh Hiren, Mansukh Hiren death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

WB polls: From flouting EC guidelines to manhandling BJP leaders, allegations pile up on TMC leaders during 7th phase of polling

OpIndia Staff -
A TMC leader was accused of showing up wearing a cap with Mamata Banerjee's photo printed on it, while another TMC leader was accused of threatening BJP leader.
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi CM Relief Fund collected Rs 35 crore since beginning of pandemic but ‘NIL’ was utilised for COVID, RTI reveals

Anurag -
RTI activist Vivek Pandey had filed two RTIs on two different dates, both the time details on expenditure detail on COVID was unavailable

Delhi Police refutes allegations that it is clamping down on ‘volunteers who are amplifying resource information’ on COVID crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Copy-paste toolkit gang and social media influencers come together to spread falsehood about Delhi Police amid coronavirus pandemic

After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material needed by SII

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The US govt has finally decided to lift the embargo over the critical raw material and send them for manufacture of Covishield at the earliest.

Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"No patient should be deprived of the treatment," Yogi Adityanath said.

Congress party continues propaganda against Indian vaccine makers, invents another fake scam to allege they will earn more profit than Reliance Industries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech will earn ₹1,11,100 crore from vaccine sale, almost 4 times of Reliance profit

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priest Sri Krishna Bhat of Hampi Badavi Linga temple passes away. Here is how he served Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other priests, Sri Krishna Bhat was often seen climbing the 3-metre long Shivalinga and clearing the flowers offered to the deity the previous day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,138FansLike
533,080FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com