Mumbai Police has suspended API Riyazuddin Qazi, close aide of Sachin Vaze, after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the investigation into the Antilia Bomb Scare case.

API Riyazuddin Qazi has been suspended by Mumbai Police after he was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Antilia bomb scare conspiracy, yesterday: Mumbai Police



Qazi was a subordinate of suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

The suspension was reportedly issued by DCP (Local Arms) on Monday. Qazi has been questioned multiple times due to his alleged involvement in the matter. “He was not only part of the entire conspiracy but there is strong evidence to suggest how he destroyed evidence on Waze’s instructions,” an NIA officer told Mid-Day.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves told the Special NIA Holiday Court on Sunday that Riyazuddin Qazi is a co-conspirator in the matter. “He knows the structure and design of the conspiracy,” Gonsalves said.

“The duo started to destroy the evidence after the case was handed over to NIA on March 8. Qazi was well aware of the entire matter because the Scorpio, which was used to plant the gelatin sticks outside Antilia and regarding which a theft case had been registered at Vikhroli police station, was parked at Waze’s apartment in Thane but he did not raise an alarm,” he told the Court.

On Sunday, it was reported that Sachin Vaze had extorted Rs 30 lakh from TRP-measuring authority BARC. There have been numerous explosive developments in connection with the matter. The case also led to the resignation of NCP’s Anil Deshmukh as the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh has leveled serious allegations against Deshmukh. Sachin Vaze himself is accused of involvement in the Mansukh Hiren death case.