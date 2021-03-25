Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze's...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

Soon after the murder of Mansukh Hiren, Sachin Vaze raided a bar in Dongri to evade suspicion. The owner of the bar confirmed that Sachin Vaze raided the bar with the assistance of Dongri police.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra ATS says Sachin Vaze the key conspirator of Mansukh Hiren's murder, BJP slams ATS
Sachin Vaze(Source: Hindustan Times)
6

As per a Times Now report, Maharashtra ATS sources have revealed that Mansukh Hiren was administered chloroform and then thrown in the creek from where his body was recovered. The report also says that Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze.

An India Today report suggested that the technical mobile tower and IP evaluation suggested that Sachin Vaze was present in the vehicle when Mansukh Hiren was killed. A post mortem report had revealed that Mansukh Hiren had sustained bruises before he was killed.

Further, the Times Now report claims that soon after the murder of Mansukh Hiren, Sachin Vaze raided a bar in Dongri to evade suspicion. The owner of the bar confirmed that Sachin Vaze raided the bar with the assistance of Dongri police. The team arrived around 11:30 am and left at around 2:00 pm after conducting regular checks. It is also being said that the raid was bogus as no irregularity was found at the bar and the bar was not operational during those hours.

In another explosive CCTV footage accessed by media houses, Mansukh Hiren can be seen meeting Sachin Vaze on February 17 at 08:45 pm on a busy road outside the CST railway station. Hiren can be seen entering the black luxury car which was seized later by the NIA for its alleged connection with Sachin Vaze. Investigating agencies believe that the keys of the Scorpio owned by Mansukh Hiren was handed over to Vaze during this meeting. It is imperative to note that this is the same day when Mansukh Hiren had filed a stolen car complaint with the Vikhroli police station.

In what seems to be an essential evidence to establish Sachin Vaze’s link to Ambani bomb-scare, the CCTV footage of his car entering the 5-star hotel and the scans of bags carried by him are out in the media. As per a Republic TV report, the scans confirm that the five bags carried by Vaze had gelatin sticks as well as cash in them.

In a recent update, NIA has been granted extended custody of Sachin Vaze and it is being said that the NIA might initiate a fresh probe in Mansukh Hiren’s death case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze
Politics

‘Shiv Sena has no right to give suggestions as it is not a part of UPA’: Congress fumes over Sanjay Raut’s unsolicited advice

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's unsolicited advice to make Sharad Pawar as UPA chief in place of Sonia Gandhi has not gone down well with his Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members.

Madurai candidate promises mini-helicopter, trip to moon and robot in his election manifesto

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Thulam Saravanan, the independent candidate from Madurai has made these promises to create awareness and caution voters from getting lured by freebies promised by politicians ahead of elections.

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police has issued a lookout notice against Jugraj Singh as he was reported missing since the Republic Day riots.

‘30% Muslims in India can form 4 Pakistans by coming together, rest 70% will have nowhere to go’: TMC leader in Birbhum

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"If all the Muslims in India move to one side of the country, where the rest of the people go," asked TMC leader Sheikh Alam

‘Earlier women’s hips were like number 8, now they have become like barrel after drinking foreign cows’ milk’: DMK leader Dindigul Leoni

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dindigul Leoni said that earlier hips of women were like the number 8, but now they have become like barrels

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,891FansLike
525,827FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com