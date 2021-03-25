As per a Times Now report, Maharashtra ATS sources have revealed that Mansukh Hiren was administered chloroform and then thrown in the creek from where his body was recovered. The report also says that Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze.

An India Today report suggested that the technical mobile tower and IP evaluation suggested that Sachin Vaze was present in the vehicle when Mansukh Hiren was killed. A post mortem report had revealed that Mansukh Hiren had sustained bruises before he was killed.

Maharashtra ATS: Mansukh Hiren was murdered in a car after being administered chloroform. Sachin Vaze was present in the same car.



— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2021

Further, the Times Now report claims that soon after the murder of Mansukh Hiren, Sachin Vaze raided a bar in Dongri to evade suspicion. The owner of the bar confirmed that Sachin Vaze raided the bar with the assistance of Dongri police. The team arrived around 11:30 am and left at around 2:00 pm after conducting regular checks. It is also being said that the raid was bogus as no irregularity was found at the bar and the bar was not operational during those hours.

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2021

In another explosive CCTV footage accessed by media houses, Mansukh Hiren can be seen meeting Sachin Vaze on February 17 at 08:45 pm on a busy road outside the CST railway station. Hiren can be seen entering the black luxury car which was seized later by the NIA for its alleged connection with Sachin Vaze. Investigating agencies believe that the keys of the Scorpio owned by Mansukh Hiren was handed over to Vaze during this meeting. It is imperative to note that this is the same day when Mansukh Hiren had filed a stolen car complaint with the Vikhroli police station.

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2021

In what seems to be an essential evidence to establish Sachin Vaze’s link to Ambani bomb-scare, the CCTV footage of his car entering the 5-star hotel and the scans of bags carried by him are out in the media. As per a Republic TV report, the scans confirm that the five bags carried by Vaze had gelatin sticks as well as cash in them.

— Republic (@republic) March 25, 2021

In a recent update, NIA has been granted extended custody of Sachin Vaze and it is being said that the NIA might initiate a fresh probe in Mansukh Hiren’s death case.