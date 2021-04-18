Sunday, April 18, 2021
US drops extradition request against Dawood Ibrahim’s financer in the UK after Pakistan allegedly manipulated key FBI witness

Kamran Faridi, the key witness, changed his stance at the end moment and revealed that he was pressured by his bosses in the FBI to trap D-company's finance head Jabir Motiwala in a fake drug case.

The US has reportedly dropped an extradition request against Jabir Motiwala, the alleged financier of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim after years of persuasion. As per a report, Pakistan’s top sleuths, in a bid to cover up the nexus between the D-Company and ISI, allegedly ‘manipulated’ a key FBI witness. 

The said witness turned hostile which paved the way for Dawood Ibrahim’s financier Jabir Motiwala, to go scot-free in a high-profile extradition case heard in London. He will be freed from a London prison soon. 

The US extradition request in the British court had revealed that Jabir Motiwala reported directly to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist. The US agencies had also provided documentary evidence including tapes against Motiwala in the court for dealing in drugs and handling the finance of D-Company.

However, as per a report, Kamran Faridi, the key witness, took a u-turn to everyone’s surprise and revealed that he was pressured by his bosses in the FBI to trap D-company’s finance head Jabir Motiwala in a fake drug case. To the FBI’s embarrassment, charges against Dawood’s aide Jabir had to be dropped. 

The move by the US to drop the extradition request against the D-Company-aide has come as a surprise for Indian intelligence agencies.

An IPS officer holding a senior rank in the Indian security agencies disclosed, “D-company and ISI worked in tandem to influence Kamran Faridi. For them Faridi was the only hope as Jabir Motiwala had almost lost the case. The ISI sleuths finally managed Faridi to contradict his own revelations about Jabir. We have come to know that initially Kamran’s relatives in Karachi were approached. A few officials in Pakistani High Commission and a journalist of a prominent Pakistan TV channel based in London, too played a crucial part in highlighting Kamran Faridi’s manipulated statement.”

“How a former FBI agent, and a key witness who remained mum for so many years, turned hostile at such a late stage. Obviously ISI managed this agent, as Motiwala’s extradition would have opened a can of worms in the US court, exposing the underworld, terror nexus between Dawood Ibrahim and his handlers in Pakistan,” another senior officer of Indian agency alleged.

It was earlier reported that the Pakistan High Commission officials in London had been supporting Jabir Motiwala’s case and were trying to thwart the extradition process. Had the extradition taken place, it had the potential to expose D-Company’s nexus with Pakistani agencies in the US court.

Earlier, a section of Pakistani media had alleged that Motiwala hails from a well-to-do family in Karachi and was being framed by the US law enforcing agencies in drug operation connection.

Jabir however, was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and handling of international financial deals of Dawood Ibrahim. At the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Jabir Motiwala who flew from Cyprus to London in 2018, was arrested by Scotland Yard.

