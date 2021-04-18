Sunday, April 18, 2021
Home Politics After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ future rallies in Bengal where Congress has no chance

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held massive rallies in all poll bound states amid the rising coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff
Rallies held by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi
3

After addressing crowded rallies across all poll bound states, Rahul Gandhi today took to social media to announce that he will not be addressing any future rallies in West Bengal.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that in view of COVID situation, he is suspending all public rallies in West Bengal with three phases of polling remaining. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi had continued to hold massive rallies across all poll-bound states, sometimes joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite rising COVID cases.

On April 4, 2021, Rahul Gandhi addressed and boasted about massive rally in Kerala. Kerala is second worst affected state in terms of maximum COVID cases. On 4th April, Kerala had over 11 lakh total coronavirus cases, of which almost 28,000 were active cases. At the time of this report on 18th April, 2021, Kerala has 80,000 plus active cases.

Here is Rahul Gandhi addressing massive gathering in Tamil Nadu. On 28th March, 2021, Tamil Nadu had a total of 8,79,473 total cases of which 13,070 were active cases. As of today, there are 65,000 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Here is Congress boasting about massive gathering of people biding farewell to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam.

Elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Assam along with Union Territory of Puducherry have already concluded.

In West Bengal, where Congress is in alliance with Left parties, does not quite stand a chance to form government. Many are predicting even fewer seats than the 2016 tally for Congress and its alliance in the West Bengal elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi cancels rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ future rallies in Bengal where Congress has no chance

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held massive rallies in all poll bound states amid the rising coronavirus cases
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi criticises rallies four days after addressing massively crowded rally in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has been boasting about large crowds at the rallies of Rahul Gandhi, hoping to project it as the turn of the party's political fortunes.

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."

Devendra Fadnavis alleges harassment by Uddhav govt to Remdesivir supplier as Maharashtra struggles with coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis informed that a Maharashtra minister’s OSD had called company officials and questioned threateningly as to why the provisions were made at the request of the opposition party.

Christian Pakistani rights activist says he may be deported back to Pakistan, was earlier attacked by Jihadists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahat John Austin, a Pakistani rights activist living in South Korea, said on Twitter that he might get deported and sent back to Pakistan where his life is under threat.

Gujarat: Three Bangladeshi intruders arrested from Surat for human trafficking, minor girl rescued from prostitution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, while working on a tip-off, Special Operation team busted the racket and arrested the trio. 17-year-old girl who was rescued was sent to children's home.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar after Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aryan, tells them not to ‘force him to hang himself’ like SSR

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after Kartik Aryan was fired from Dostana 2.
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,969FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com