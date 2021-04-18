After addressing crowded rallies across all poll bound states, Rahul Gandhi today took to social media to announce that he will not be addressing any future rallies in West Bengal.

In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.



I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2021

Rahul Gandhi claimed that in view of COVID situation, he is suspending all public rallies in West Bengal with three phases of polling remaining. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi had continued to hold massive rallies across all poll-bound states, sometimes joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite rising COVID cases.

Citizens of Poojapura Mandapam, Nemom have poured out in large numbers to participate in Shri @RahulGandhi's corner meeting.



Rahul ji's vision for a transformed Kerala has ignited a fire for a positive change within every Keralite.#UDFWillTransformKerala pic.twitter.com/9wzRCv230b — Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2021

On April 4, 2021, Rahul Gandhi addressed and boasted about massive rally in Kerala. Kerala is second worst affected state in terms of maximum COVID cases. On 4th April, Kerala had over 11 lakh total coronavirus cases, of which almost 28,000 were active cases. At the time of this report on 18th April, 2021, Kerala has 80,000 plus active cases.

The BJP, RSS have unlimited money, they will try again & again to destroy our nation. The only way to stop them is to defeat them in Tamil Nadu & then defeat them in the Centre.:Shri @RahulGandhi#CongressForTN pic.twitter.com/iXN4lziNKS — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2021

Here is Rahul Gandhi addressing massive gathering in Tamil Nadu. On 28th March, 2021, Tamil Nadu had a total of 8,79,473 total cases of which 13,070 were active cases. As of today, there are 65,000 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

A fitting farewell for such an exuberant two days. The people of Assam shower their love on smt. @priyankagandhi as she leaves from her last public interaction in Batadrava.#AssamWelcomesPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/hlSgcbweO4 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2021

Here is Congress boasting about massive gathering of people biding farewell to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam.

Elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Assam along with Union Territory of Puducherry have already concluded.

In West Bengal, where Congress is in alliance with Left parties, does not quite stand a chance to form government. Many are predicting even fewer seats than the 2016 tally for Congress and its alliance in the West Bengal elections.