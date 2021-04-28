Wednesday, April 28, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Remedesivir distribution using state govt machinery causing chaos, say private hospitals

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Private hospitals concerned over Remdesivir shortage
Remdesivir, representational image, via Twitter
1

Amidst the growing demand for Remedesivir injections, doctors at private hospitals in Rajasthan have alleged that the distribution of the injection is suffering because of bureaucratic mess. According to the Times of India, doctors in Rajasthan are criticizing the Rajasthan state government for not formulating a distribution plan vis-a-vis Remedesivir.

“Let doctors treating Covid patients decide who need Remdesivir injection. In this distribution, those who actually need it are been deprived. I think it is high time when the state government and health authorities should think and plan the distribution accordingly. Come and sit at our hospitals to see how patients and their attendants are suffering,” said Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, a senior physician who owns a private hospital in Jaipur.

Doctors at private hospitals have been raising concerns over the state government’s decision to take over the Remedesivir supply and authorize bureaucrats to handle the distribution to private hospitals. On the other hand, a government hospital like Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has limited stock of Remedesivir, using it judiciously on patients.

“We are giving Remdesivir to only those who HRCT score is above 8 and where the virus is progressing. For those having HRCT below 8 or around 5 to 7 are not been given because they don’t need it,” said a RUHS physician in the TOI report.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, superintendent of RUHS, makes it clear as to when a Covid patient needs a Remedesivir injection, “We know which patient needs it and who don’t. So, let us decide. We have to overcome this panic situation. Those whose HRCT score is above 10 urgently require it and are being given.”

However, doctors at private hospitals like Fortis, Eternal, CK Birla, and Narayana have recounted their struggles to secure Remedesivir.

“I know people using their influence are getting the injection for patients having HRCT score of 6 or below. And mind you this injection is not a magic. Only thing we need to check is the progression of virus in the body of the patient,” said a doctor at a private hospital, as per the TOI report.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

