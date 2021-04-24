Friends of RSS, a group of RSS members, accused the Delhi Police personnel of beating up their volunteers when they were on their way to deliver medicines to a needy family. The incident took place at Raj Park police station.

Demanding strict action against the concerned police officials, the group shared a video on Twitter alleging institutional harassment meted out to its volunteers in the middle of the pandemic.

The video shows a man narrating his ordeal after police stopped him from delivering masks, sanitisers and vaporisers to a needy family. In the video, the man claims he was slapped thrice by a police officer and alleges police of throwing some of the masks on the road.

Our volunteer was beaten up by some @DelhiPolice personnel for delivering medicines to a needy family. The Incident took place at Raj Park Police Station.



This institutional harassment in the middle of a pandemic is shameful. We demand strict action. @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/oByeMMTWDu — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) April 24, 2021

With the coronavirus crisis in Delhi deepening and resources in the national capital being stretched thin, several volunteers have taken it upon themselves to help people in need. These volunteers have been selflessly assisting patients in getting access to beds, oxygen cylinders, masks, sanitisers and other equipment necessary in the fight against COVID-19.

However, amidst this crisis, the Friends of RSS group has alleged the Delhi Police personnel of stopping them from helping those who are in need of assistance.

OpIndia tried contacting Raj Park police station for more information on the incident, but could not get through.