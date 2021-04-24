Saturday, April 24, 2021
RSS support group accuses Delhi Police personnel of beating up its volunteers for delivering medical supplies to the needy

Friends of RSS has uploaded a video on Twitter, alleging that Delhi Police officials at Raj Park police station roughed up its volunteers for taking medicines for the needy

Friends of RSS group has accused Delhi Police personnel of institutional harassment
Friends of RSS, a group of RSS members, accused the Delhi Police personnel of beating up their volunteers when they were on their way to deliver medicines to a needy family. The incident took place at Raj Park police station.

Demanding strict action against the concerned police officials, the group shared a video on Twitter alleging institutional harassment meted out to its volunteers in the middle of the pandemic.

The video shows a man narrating his ordeal after police stopped him from delivering masks, sanitisers and vaporisers to a needy family. In the video, the man claims he was slapped thrice by a police officer and alleges police of throwing some of the masks on the road.

With the coronavirus crisis in Delhi deepening and resources in the national capital being stretched thin, several volunteers have taken it upon themselves to help people in need. These volunteers have been selflessly assisting patients in getting access to beds, oxygen cylinders, masks, sanitisers and other equipment necessary in the fight against COVID-19.

However, amidst this crisis, the Friends of RSS group has alleged the Delhi Police personnel of stopping them from helping those who are in need of assistance.

OpIndia tried contacting Raj Park police station for more information on the incident, but could not get through.

