BMC Education Committee Chairman and Shiv Sena Corporator Sandhya Doshi was caught on camera where it appeared she was taking undue advantage of her position was seen creating a ruckus at a Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai suburbs.

In a video uploaded by social media users on Twitter, the corporator, can be seen humiliating the hospital staff and accusing a doctor on duty for allegedly not “talking properly” to a patient in her know. The video is especially alarming as the person accompanying the Shiv Sena corporator can be seen without a mask in a Covid-19 hospital facility.

The incident is said to be of Bhagwati Hospital located in Mumbai’s Borivali West. The corporator can be seen deliberately interrupting the activities at a Covid-19 hospital where the frontline workers are already finding it hard to manage the heavy influx of patients amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Using uncivilized language and heckling the medical staff on Covid-19 duty, the corporator further claims that she can get 10 other doctors like the one being abused, as seen in the video.

To this, the doctors and the medical staff of the hospital have released a video urging her to make arrangements for the same as there is an acute shortage of medical staff in Covid-19 hospitals.

The doctors and medical staff stated that it is absurd to expect a VIP treatment when the hospitals are struggling due to a lack of doctors and medical supplies. The staff also informed that there are some doctors who are performing a 24-hour duty to cater to the Covid-19 patients.

The doctors and staff have also threatened to resign after being humiliated by the corporator for a frivolous matter.

The social media users also have demanded strict action against the corporator and her ‘assistant’ who can be seen roaming the facility and interacting with medical staff with no mask.

Who is Sandhya Doshi

Sandhya Doshi served as an NCP corporator for two terms before switching parties just ahead of the BMC elections.

In 2016, Doshi joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. She is currently serving as the BMC Education Committee Chairman and ward-18 corporator in Mumbai suburbs.