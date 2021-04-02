Friday, April 2, 2021
Home News Reports Saudi media report praises the Indian government's development and public welfare programmes in Jammu...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Saudi media report praises the Indian government’s development and public welfare programmes in Jammu and Kashmir

The Saudi media outlet stated that the youth in Kashmir have positively reacted to the decisive steps taken by the Modi government and have expressed the desire to become a part of the progress of the country.

OpIndia Staff
Saudi media report lavishes praises on the Indian government for its development initiatives in Kashmir
PM Modi addressing youth, representational image, source: India Today
4

Taking note of the positive initiatives taken by the Modi government in Jammu and Kashmir, the Saudi Gazette, a newspaper based out of Saudi Arabia, had praised the Indian government for carrying out various development activities and public welfare initiatives, in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

The Saudi daily stated that the youth in Kashmir have positively reacted to the decisive steps taken by the Modi government and have expressed the desire to become a part of the progress of the country. It also noted that terrorists who were earlier disenchanted by the central government have given up their arms after 5 August 2019 and have become a part of the national mainstream.

It said the local leaders of Kashmir who harped on the state’s separate status and alleged that no one in the Valley would be holding the tricolour following the abrogation have been proven wrong.

The Saudi newspaper highlighted how the Centre’s scholarship schemes for Jammu and Kashmir students had helped people from poor background to get admission to top colleges across the country.

“Many of the students have completed their graduation and taken up jobs with big corporate firms within and outside the country. The Indian government has remained steadfast in its decisions to ensure that the region is pulled from the quagmire of uncertainty,” the Saudi Gazette said.

“The government departments were asked to ensure that the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes trickle down to youth so that they are enabled to choose a progressive path in life. In addition to the great scope being offered by the high potential tourism industry in the region, many Kashmiri youths have been imparted training under the “Himmayat” scheme and have been benefitted in terms of getting jobs in companies across the country,” the daily read.

The newspaper also pointed out the decline in the number of youth taking part in stone-pelting mobs because of an increase in new employment and earning opputunities.

“In the past one and half year, hundreds of youth have been placed and they are living decent lives. Recruiting agencies that had almost become defunct in Jammu and Kashmir advertised posts for the unemployed educated youth and the process to employ them was expedited,” the Gazette said.

The daily said that government initiatives have provided a new life to Kashmiri youth, who during the last three decades were being misguided by “evil forces to take up arms in a proxy war against a welfare state”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Pakistan flag hoisted on polling day in Assam, locals burn it down chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan flag was hoisted in Rangia town of Assam on the day it went to the polls, and was later burnt down by locals
News Reports

Nandigram or nothing: TMC says Mamata won’t file a second nomination, will fight against PM in 2024 from Varanasi

OpIndia Staff -
The statement came at the backdrop of PM Modi's jibe at the TMC supremo during an election rally in Uluberia on Wednesday.

EC says ‘polling was not disrupted’ in Nandigram booth where Mamata Banerjee parked herself and hurled allegations: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
EC has observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours

‘Chaiya Chaiya’ and a funeral: Derek O’Brien’s strange explanation about why Mamata Banerjee hates Jai Shree Ram chants

Politics Editorial Desk -
Derek O' Brian recently in his interview with Barkha Dutt attempted to explain why Mamata Banerjee gets irked by Jai Shree Ram slogans

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.

‘No question of contesting from any second seat’, says TMC after PM Modi asked if Mamata Banerjee will contest from another constituency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had asked, ”Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency?

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Nandigram on polling day: Mamata sits inside polling booth, villagers say ‘Muslims’ are stopping Bengalis from casting votes

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by ABP News, villagers in Gokul Nagar alleged that TMC goons are not allowing them to cast votes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,798FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com