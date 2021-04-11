A case of kidnapping involving a Maulana and his former student at a Madrassa has come to the fore in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Sadaqat, the alleged mastermind of the whole affair, kidnapped the Maulana and demanded a ransom of Rs. 25 lakh, reported Times of India.

Maulana Mohammad Muntazir Alam had gone missing on the 5th of April. His brother had approached the Delhi Police the next day. An FIR was subsequently registered in connection with the matter. Soon enough, the victim’s family received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs. 25 lakh.

“The incident had created panic in the family of the victim and in the society. Hence, several teams were formed to solve the case and rescue the victim,” DCP Singh said. Analysis of the CCTV footage led to the identification of one of the youth, Sadaqat.

Sadaqat had his phone switched off but based on technical help from SI Arun Sindhu, he was arrested from Harol in Noida. Based on the information provided by Sadaqat, the Police conducted a raid at N Block, Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh.

The victim was found shackled in iron chains in a flat and the four other accused have been arrested. They were identified as Shamim, Nabi Hasan, Firdaus and Manzar Alam. Sadaqat revealed during interrogation that he had been a student of the Maulana in 2008.

Sadaqat ran a food stall at Okhla and deposited his savings with Maulana Alam for five years. According to Sadaqat, he had kept a sum of Rs 20 lakh with the Maulana, money that he had earned from the stall and by betting on cricket matches.

When the time came, Maulana Alam refused to return the money. Therefore, Sadaqat hatched the plan to kidnap him. As per the plan, the Maulana was invited to the flat to perform rituals but when he reached there, he was chained.