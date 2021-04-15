Thursday, April 15, 2021
Delhi High Court rejects bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who open fired at police personnel during anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Shahrukh Pathan had sought bail from Delhi High Court on the grounds that he was 'made a scapegoat/ poster boy of the riots' and that he had no intention to kill any person during the riots.

Mohammad Shahrukh alias Shahrukh Pathan(Source: India TV)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who had opened fire at police personnel during the anti-CAA Delhi riots violence in February 2020.

Pathan was seen brandishing and firing from a pistol during the anti-CAA violence that gripped Delhi.

The order reveals that the video clips played in the Court by the Special Public Prosecutor played in the Court as well as a few photographs produced clearly show Shahrukh Pathan heading towards the mob, with a pistol in his hand. Pathan can also be seen firing the pistol shots in the video.

After listening to the argument of both sides at length, the Court remarked, “The video clipping and pictures played before this Court have shaken the conscience of this Court how petitioner could take law and order in his hands. Whether or not petitioner had intention to kill the complainant or any person present in the public with his open air pistol shots, but it is hard to believe that he had no knowledge that his act may harm anyone present at the spot.”

Denying bail to Pathan, a Single Judge Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait stated, “The petitioner is alleged to have participated in riots and his picture speaks a volume about his involvement. Keeping in mind the gravity of offence committed by the petitioner as also the facts of the present case, I am not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”

Shahrukh Pathan had sought bail from Delhi High Court on the grounds that he was ‘made a scapegoat/ poster boy of the riots’ and that he had no intention to kill any person during the riots.

A chargesheet in the matter has already been filed before the trial court.

