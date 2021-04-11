Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

As per reports, the Rajasthan government has reached a consensus with the delegation protesting against the death of the priest and demanding justice for a priest called Shambhulal who died of a heart attack last week. It was alleged that he had suffered a heart attack due to the pressure of the land mafia who had forcefully grabbed the temple land that was under Shambhu’s supervision.

Rajasthan government agreed to probe the case

A delegation comprising BJP leader including Kirodi Lal Meena, Ramcharan Bohra, Arun Chaturvedi, Ashok Lahoty, Raghav Sharma, Mukesh Dadhich and others met the government representatives, including Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, Niranjan Arya, DGP ML Lathar, Abhay Kumar and Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav at the secretariat.

After the 2-hours long meeting between government representatives and delegation, it was announced that the agitation had been ended with immediate effect. According to reports, the shops constructed on the disputed land will remain sealed till the investigation ends. The divisional magistrate will lead the investigation.

There were reports that the ADM had allegedly misbehaved with the agitators. A probe has been announced to investigate the allegations as well. All the officers involved in the case will be put on awaiting posting order (APO) during the investigation. A report will be submitted on April 30 by the investigating officers.

Probe announced in Jagdish Saini death case

A probe has been initiated in the case by the Rajasthan government in the death of Jagdish Saini, a youth from Dausa. He was injured during a lathi charge by Rajasthan Police to disperse the agitators protesting against the Rajasthan government in the Shambhu priest death case. Saini was pronounced dead in a hospital in Jaipur on April 9.

‘Shoot me, but I won’t let you take the dead body’ – Kirodi Lal Meena

On April 10, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena who has been leading the agitation against the death of the Shambhu priest alleged that the administration tried to forcefully take away the dead body of the priest. In a tweet, Meena said that the administration kept on assuring them that they are ready to talk, but the government did not call them. The police tried to take away the dead body using force. Calling it a dictatorship, Meena said, “We are ready to get shot, but we will not move.”

Death of priest Shambhulal

On April 2, Shambhu Lal Sharma, a specially-abled priest in the Dausa district, Rajasthan, died due to trauma owing to pressure from the land mafia. The case snowballed into a major political controversy. After the death of the priest, a protest was first staged outside the police station in Mahua in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

After the protestors were driven out from the protest site by the Dausa police, the BJP leaders brought the body of the deceased to Jaipur on Thursday. They had been demanding a probe into his death and bring the culprit to justice. Kirodi Lal Meena, who was heading the agitation, said that the priest would be cremated only after a probe is initiated.