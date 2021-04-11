Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home News Reports Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to...
CrimeEditor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

On April 10, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena who has been leading the agitation against the death of the Shambhu priest alleged that the administration tried to forcefully take away the dead body of the priest.

OpIndia Staff
Shambhu Lal Priest
A probe has been initated in the death of Dasua Priest Shambhu Lal (Image: Zoom News)
22

As per reports, the Rajasthan government has reached a consensus with the delegation protesting against the death of the priest and demanding justice for a priest called Shambhulal who died of a heart attack last week. It was alleged that he had suffered a heart attack due to the pressure of the land mafia who had forcefully grabbed the temple land that was under Shambhu’s supervision.

Rajasthan government agreed to probe the case

A delegation comprising BJP leader including Kirodi Lal Meena, Ramcharan Bohra, Arun Chaturvedi, Ashok Lahoty, Raghav Sharma, Mukesh Dadhich and others met the government representatives, including Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, Niranjan Arya, DGP ML Lathar, Abhay Kumar and Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav at the secretariat.

After the 2-hours long meeting between government representatives and delegation, it was announced that the agitation had been ended with immediate effect. According to reports, the shops constructed on the disputed land will remain sealed till the investigation ends. The divisional magistrate will lead the investigation.

There were reports that the ADM had allegedly misbehaved with the agitators. A probe has been announced to investigate the allegations as well. All the officers involved in the case will be put on awaiting posting order (APO) during the investigation. A report will be submitted on April 30 by the investigating officers.

Probe announced in Jagdish Saini death case

A probe has been initiated in the case by the Rajasthan government in the death of Jagdish Saini, a youth from Dausa. He was injured during a lathi charge by Rajasthan Police to disperse the agitators protesting against the Rajasthan government in the Shambhu priest death case. Saini was pronounced dead in a hospital in Jaipur on April 9.

‘Shoot me, but I won’t let you take the dead body’ – Kirodi Lal Meena

On April 10, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena who has been leading the agitation against the death of the Shambhu priest alleged that the administration tried to forcefully take away the dead body of the priest. In a tweet, Meena said that the administration kept on assuring them that they are ready to talk, but the government did not call them. The police tried to take away the dead body using force. Calling it a dictatorship, Meena said, “We are ready to get shot, but we will not move.”

Death of priest Shambhulal

On April 2, Shambhu Lal Sharma, a specially-abled priest in the Dausa district, Rajasthan, died due to trauma owing to pressure from the land mafia. The case snowballed into a major political controversy. After the death of the priest, a protest was first staged outside the police station in Mahua in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

After the protestors were driven out from the protest site by the Dausa police, the BJP leaders brought the body of the deceased to Jaipur on Thursday. They had been demanding a probe into his death and bring the culprit to justice. Kirodi Lal Meena, who was heading the agitation, said that the priest would be cremated only after a probe is initiated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

OpIndia Staff -
A probe has been initiated by Rajasthan government after 10-day agitation led by BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena
News Reports

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).

Rahul Gandhi decides to campaign in West Bengal, but in one constituency, only hours before ‘silence period’ kicks in: How it might impact Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress Scion Rahul Gandhi will be visiting West Bengal on April 14 in the hopes to turn around his party's political fortunes.

Farmer Protest supporters demand release of multiple-murder accused Jagtar Singh Johal, use a special ‘Toolkit’ to ‘#FreeJaggiNow’

News Reports Anurag -
Supporters of Jagtar Singh Johal are using Farmers Protests for their own agenda demanding release of the multiple murder accused

Senior doctor in-charge of COVID-19 ward in Bhopal resigns after Congress leader and sidekick misbehave with him, hospital staff: Full details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader P C Sharma along with a local corporator Guddu, can be seen misbehaving with a senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastav in Bhopal

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.

Recently Popular

World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
News Reports

Lakhs of Muslims gather in Bareilly after Friday prayers demanding arrest, beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

OpIndia Staff -
Several Muslims shared videos of the protest in Bareilly on Twitter, where they referred to Yati Narsinghanand as a ‘Bhagwa Terrorist’.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh Maulana gets kidnapped by his former student, rescued after police raid: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

French tabloid hitjob on Rafale backfired and proved corruption against Congress, serial petitioner ML Sharma runs to Court: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi decides to campaign in West Bengal, but in one constituency, only hours before ‘silence period’ kicks in: How it might impact Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Farmer Protest supporters demand release of multiple-murder accused Jagtar Singh Johal, use a special ‘Toolkit’ to ‘#FreeJaggiNow’

Anurag -

Senior doctor in-charge of COVID-19 ward in Bhopal resigns after Congress leader and sidekick misbehave with him, hospital staff: Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Allegations of extortion by Parambir Singh: CBI summons two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

OpIndia Staff -

Forced to read Namaz, change name to Alna after conversion to Islam: Years after marriage, Hindu woman finds out her husband ‘Ashok’ is ‘Afzal’,...

OpIndia Staff -

Recourse to open fire by CISF personnel became absolutely necessary in order to save lives of voters: What EC said on Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,485FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com