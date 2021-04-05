Monday, April 5, 2021
SC calls 2008 Bengaluru Blasts accused Abdul a ‘dangerous man’, was once supported by Congress leader Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy had offered full support to the Bengaluru Blast accused and Muslim leader Maudani when he was taken into custody.

OpIndia Staff
A Bench of Chief Justice of India, while hearing a plea on Monday by 2008 Bengaluru Blasts accused- PDP leader Abdul Nasser Maudani remarked that he is a “dangerous man”, as per a Bar & Bench report.

The plea by Maudani was to seek permission to leave Bengaluru for his hometown in Kerala and stay back in the state till the trial in the case was over. Maudani was granted bail in July 2014 by the Supreme Court considering his health condition but was ordered to not leave the city of Bengaluru. 

Citing a delay of more than 6 years in completing the trial, Maudani cited the deteriorating condition of his eyesight adding that doctors in Bengaluru have suggested him to undergo an Ayurvedic treatment in Ernakulam district of Kerala and hence he should be allowed to return to his hometown.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy had offered full support to the Bengaluru Blast accused and Muslim leader Maudani when he was taken into custody. Chandy had announced that he will take up the matter of keeping Maudani in prison without trial with the Karnataka government. 

While on bail for a month, the former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy even met Maudani at a health resort in Bengaluru validating his support, angering the prosecution team in Karnataka. Pointing out that Maudani was in custody for no ordinary crime but his alleged involvement in a terror case, a member from the prosecution team remarked, “If chief ministers call on an accused, then it could prove fatal.”

Reports suggested that the former Kerala chief minister who first thought of Maudani as a liability was later convinced of the idea that he could not ignore a man who had influence over the Muslim votes in the state’s Malabar region where there were posters seeking the release of their leader.

2008 Bengaluru Serial Blasts:

A series of nine bombs were detonated across various locations in Bengaluru like Adugodi, Madiwala, Ashok Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Sampangiram Nagar, Kengeri, and Koramangala police station limits killing one and injuring eight.

The police have identified the role of 32 accused and arrested 22 accused till now on whom legal actions have been initiated.

Searched termsAbdul Nasser Maudani
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

