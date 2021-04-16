Friday, April 16, 2021
Home Variety WTF News Taiwan man marries the same woman four times, divorces thrice to get extra paid...
News ReportsWorldVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Taiwan man marries the same woman four times, divorces thrice to get extra paid leaves, employer fined for refusing to pay

The Taipei City Labour Bureau investigated the matter and ruled that the employer violated the Labour Law. The bank was fined Rs 52,800 in October 2020.

OpIndia Staff
Taiwan man marries 4 times, divorces the same woman thrice
Image source: Jansatta
1

A man in Taiwan has married the same woman four times and divorced her thrice in a span of 37 days, to get his paid leave extended. He pulled off this bizarre stunt up until he managed to get his 8 days paid leave extended up to 32 days.

The Taiwan man, who works as a clerk at a bank in Taipei was granted an 8-day paid leave for his marriage. He got married on April 6, 2020, and once his marriage leave was over, he divorced his wife, only to remarry her again the next day. This he reportedly did to get another paid leave, which he felt he was entitled to by the law.

The man kept repeating this process of divorcing and remarrying his own wife until he managed to get leaves for four marriages for a total of 32 days.

The Taiwanese over smartness, however, did not pay off as the bank fathomed what he was trying to do and refused to grant him extra paid leaves. The bank granted him paid leave only for 8 days for the first marriage.

Despite this, the clerk went ahead with his plan of marrying four times and divorcing three times.

He then filed a complaint against his employer at the Taipei City Labour Bureau and accused the bank of breaking the law by not obeying Article 2 of the Labour Leave Rules.

Bank employer fined for refusing to pay extra paid leave to Taiwan man

Accoridng to Article 2 of the Labour Leave Rules employees are entitled to eight days of paid leave when they get married. Since the clerk had gotten married four times, he should have technically received 32 days of paid leave.

The Taipei City Labour Bureau investigated the case and ruled in favour of the employee observing that the employer had indeed violated the Labour Law. The bank was fined NT$20,000 (Rs 52,800) in October 2020.

The bank approached Beishi Labour Bureau and in its appeal claimed that its employee’s “malicious abuse of marriage leave was not a legitimate cause of leave under the Labour Leave Rules”.

On April 10, Beishi Labour Bureau also upheld the previous ruling, saying that while the clerk’s conduct was unethical, he was not wrong lawfully. It observed that the bank had violated Article 2 of the Labour Leave Rules.

While observing the ruling, the Commissioner of the Labor Standards Section of the Labor Bureau Huang Jingang said that there is no such provision in the Labour Standard Act that a person cannot marry the same person to get leaves. Though he agreed that the employee’s practice was unreasonable, he was compelled to rue in his favour.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTaiwan laws, marriage and divorce, Taiwan cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long
News Reports

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print declares Instagram Reels casteist, claims dancing Savarnas marginalise Dalits through ‘modern casteism’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print article makes it abundantly clear that Instagram Reels are the next great enemy that must be overcome.

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Opinions Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.

Kumbh to be wrapped up by April 17: What this Niranjani Akhada Sadhu says is another reason Kumbh was nothing like Tablighi Jamaat

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Ravindra Puri Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada has stated that they have asked all Sadhus from other states to go back, keeping in view the pandemic concerns.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Corona App’ shows ample beds available for Covid-19 patients, hospitals deny

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A number of tweets by users and a check by OpIndia has found that the 'real-time' data in the Delhi government's Corona App is far from reality.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,424FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com