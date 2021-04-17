Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home News Reports TMC admits the audio of Mamata Banerjee promising rally of dead bodies is genuine,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC admits the audio of Mamata Banerjee promising rally of dead bodies is genuine, demands action on BJP for ‘illegal call recording’

TMC said that as the audiotape was released during the elections, they are requesting the election commission to enquire into the matter and take necessary actions on it.

OpIndia Staff
3

A day after an audio recording of Mamata Banerjee’s conversation with a TMC had emerged, the party has admitted that the recording is genuine. Today the Trinamool Congress wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, alleging that BJP illegally recorded the call of the chief minister.

The letter signed by TMC leaders Yashwant Sinha, Derek O’Brian and Purnendu Basu says that BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Locket Chatterjee had held a press conference on 16th April, where the call recording was released and played. The TMC letter says that BJP illegally recorded the phone call of the CM with TMC worker Partha Pratim Ray, and played the recording out of context.

“The entre exercise by BJP is an illegal act and is a direct assault on legal rights, including the Right to Privacyof Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray”, TMC says. The party claims that the act of recording the call violates the Constitution of India, Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Information Technology Act, 2000, Indian Penal Code, 1860. However, the party didn’t mention which schedules or sections of the constitution and the mentioned laws are violated by BJP.

TMC said that as the audiotape was released during the elections, they are requesting the election commission to enquire into the matter and take necessary actions on it.

Interestingly, by alleging that BJP has ‘illegally’ recorded the phone call of CM Mamata Banerjee and released the same, TMC has admitted that the audio is genuine, and Mamata Banerjee did made the comments heard in the audio.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had also said that she will find out about everyone involved in tapping her phone and order a CBI probe.

The audio came to light yesterday, where the CM was heard talking to TMC leader Partha Pratim Ray on the death of four TMC workers in firing by CISF during the 4th phase of polling in the state.  In the said clip, Mamata Banerjee could be heard threatening to jail central armed forces for gunning down four miscreants from the TMC, who had tried to snatch their weapons. Banerjee was heard telling Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies in a bid to stir public sympathy and secure votes amidst the ongoing polls.

“Partha, cast your vote first and then we will sit and decide. I will get everyone arrested, including CRPF. Keep all the dead bodies. We will take out a rally with the corpses. Tomorrow, there will be a rally with the dead bodies. Tell their families that the dead bodies can’t be handed over to them. Everything will be fine. Cast your vote and keep calm. They are doing this so that you cannot cast your vote,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She then inquired about the political affiliation of those who were shot by the CRPF. On learning that the deceased are workers of her own party, Mamata Banerjee advised Partha Pratim Roy to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with the help of lawyers. “File an FIR. Hire a lawyer and don’t do it yourself. I will tell the family members to file FIR after the election. Even police won’t take any statement of the family members now,” she added.

The TMC supremo also instructed the party worker to create fear by saying that the central forces are trying to implement NPR and build detention camps in the state

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former Indian Express journalist has an ‘Allah’s virus’ moment, thanks God for COVID-19, says pandemic saved Muslims from detention camps

OpIndia Staff -
Irena Akbar, formerly with the Indian Express, has thanked God for Covid-19 and attributed the virus to God's plan.
Opinions

New York Times provides platform to Islamic bigotry, columnist claims onus to convert is on non-Muslims after Hindu boyfriend refuses to convert

K Bhattacharjee -
The New York Times on Friday provided platform to Islamic bigotry in a blog where the author narrates her 'tragic' love story.

Panic amid pandemic: Did we get complacent as we thought we got lucky

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
As India struggles in second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a lowdown of how we all got complacent to the Chinese virus

Christian pastor dupes Jalandhar family of Rs 80,000, converts them to Christianity on the pretext of healing cancer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jalandhar Pastor Balwinder Singh duped a family of Rs 80,000 promising to cure a cancer patient, and converted them to Christianity

Watch: Muslim mob gathers at Dargah Bazar Ajmer after Friday prayers, demand arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, law against insult to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad

‘Terrorists would have fired into your heart’: Cop in Kashmir arrested under UAPA for glorifying terrorism, resisting search and turning violent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) under the stringent anti-terror law in Frisal village in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
Read more
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
Read more
Law

Justice Chandrachud apologises to a lawyer, asks him to go rest since he was fasting for Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Chandrachud of the Supreme Court apologised to a Muslim lawyer for not knowing that he had been fasting during the month of Ramzan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,741FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com