Friday, April 16, 2021
Home News Reports ‘I will arrest everybody including CRPF, there will be a rally of dead bodies’,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘I will arrest everybody including CRPF, there will be a rally of dead bodies’, alleged audio conversation of Mamata Banerjee goes viral

Mamata Banerjee said, "Go to the booths and tell people that the security personnel did this so that people are afraid to cast their vote. (Tell that) they (BJP) are doing this to implement NPR and build detention camps."

OpIndia Staff
Rally with Dead bodies: Audio clip of Mamata Banerjee goes viral
Mamata Banerjee (left), Partha Pratim Roy (right), images via TOI and Telegraph India
3

Ahead of the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls in the State of West Bengal, an alleged audio clip of a conversation between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Pratim Roy has appeared on social media.

On Friday (April 16), journalist Payal Mehta shared the alleged audio clip on Twitter. In the said clip, Mamata Banerjee could be heard threatening to jail central armed forces for gunning down four miscreants from the TMC, who had tried to snatch their weapons. Banerjee was heard telling Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies in a bid to stir public sympathy and secure votes amidst the ongoing polls.

“Partha, cast your vote first and then we will sit and decide. I will get everyone arrested, including CRPF. Keep all the dead bodies. We will take out a rally with the corpses. Tomorrow, there will be a rally with the dead bodies. Tell their families that the dead bodies can’t be handed over to them. Everything will be fine. Cast your vote and keep calm. They are doing this so that you cannot cast your vote,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She then inquired about the political affiliation of those who were shot by the CRPF. On learning that the deceased are workers of her own party, Mamata Banerjee advised Partha Pratim Roy to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with the help of lawyers. “File an FIR. Hire a lawyer and don’t do it yourself. I will tell the family members to file FIR after the election. Even police won’t take any statement of the family members now,” she added.

The TMC supremo then said, “We have to file a strong case in consultation with a lawyer. So that everyone can be framed, including their command zone, SP and even the IC. Now, keep calm and vote. Keep strength to our polling agents. Go to the booths and tell people that the security personnel did this so that people are afraid to cast their vote. (Tell that) they (BJP) are doing this to implement NPR and build detention camps.”

Mob attacks CISF in Sitalkuchi after Mamata Banerjee urged ‘gherao’

A mob attacked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldiers during the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her followers to gherao the central forces. Four TMC workers were killed after the CISF fired on the violent mob. As per reports, the incident took place at the Jorpatki area of the Mathabhanga block in the Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly of Cooch Behar district.

Cooch Behar SP defended the CISF action against the lumpen elements, saying that the action was an act of ‘self-defense’. He said that a mob of 300-350 men had attacked the CISF team and tried to snatch their arms that forced the team to open fire on the miscreants. The deceased have been identified as Monirujjaman (28), Hamidul Miyan (30), Nur Alma Miyan (21) and Samiul Haque (20).

As per multiple reports, four people died after central forces open-fired in a polling booth in self-defence, while at another place one person died after miscreants opened fire. Sitalkuchi was on the boil since early morning. According to reports, bombs were hurled outside the booth. Some groups had also opened fire while the police managed to recover bombs from the area, India Today reported.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘I will arrest everybody including CRPF, there will be a rally of dead bodies’, alleged audio conversation of Mamata Banerjee goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
News Reports

US intelligence backtracks on Russian bounty claims, here is how media ran unfounded stories to damage Trump’s re-election bid

Dibakar Dutta -
A June 2020 article in NYT had claimed that Russia is offering money to Taliban-linked terrorists to kill US soldiers, a claim that has now been discredited.

While ‘liberals’ discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ amidst rising COVID-19 cases

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Liberals online are busy debating whether they should help 'Sanghis' combat Covid-19 in these trying times.

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print declares Instagram Reels casteist, claims dancing Savarnas marginalise Dalits through ‘modern casteism’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print article makes it abundantly clear that Instagram Reels are the next great enemy that must be overcome.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,449FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com