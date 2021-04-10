Saturday, April 10, 2021
TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as ‘beggars by nature’, claims that they sold themselves to the BJP

Sujata Mondal Khan also accused the Dalit community of being ungrateful and siding with rival BJP.

WB: TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan calls Dalits, 'beggars by choice'
TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan (Photo Credits: DNA)
Ahead of the 4th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan made disparaging comments against the Dalit community. A video of the same was shared by BJP’s SC Morcha.

While speaking to News 18 Bangla, Sujata Mondal Khan claimed, “Even though Mamata Banerjee has helped the poor Scheduled Castes, yet their scarcity will never mitigate.” Furthermore, the TMC leader remarked, “Mane ekta kotha thake na ki keu thake sobhabe bhikari aar keu thake obhabe bhikari. Ekhaner Scheduled Caste gulo holo Sobhabe bhikari. (There is a saying that some are beggars by nature while others are beggars by circumstance. The Scheduled Castes here are beggars by nature).”

She also accused the Dalit community of being ungrateful and siding with rival BJP. “Mamata Banerjee has done so much for them but they have now sold themselves to the BJP in exchange for money. And now, they are committing atrocities on us,” Sujata Mondal Khan alleged.

While slamming the Trinamool Congress party, the State unit of the BJP tweeted, “Sujata Mandal of Trinamool, close to Mamata Banerjee, blatantly accuses the Scheduled Caste community of Bengal as “beggars by nature”. Can the people of Bengal give TMC a befitting reply and throw them out of power? Dalit Samaaj (Rajbanshi, Matuas, Namasudras) deserves better.”

TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan attacks villagers, faces retaliation

In a video that has recently gone viral on social media, the TMC leader and her workers were accused of attacking villagers after entering their houses and injuring one of the villagers. A reporter said that the villagers had accused the TMC workers of breaking the hand of one of their own. And therefore, villagers came out in large numbers against the political leader. The villagers were seen chasing the Trinamool gang with sticks in their hands. It was falsely presented by several media houses that BJP workers attacked Sujata Mondal Khan.

