Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News Reports After TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as 'beggars', BJP writes to National...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as ‘beggars’, BJP writes to National Commission of SC, demands inquiry

BJP alleged that Sujata Mondal Khan has not only violated Constitutional principles but various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff
TMC Sujata Mondal Khan calls Dalits 'Beggars', BJP reacts
BJP complains to National Commission of SC against TMC's Sujata Mondal Khan for her remarks on Dalits (source: OneIndia)
63

A controversy erupted on April 10, after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan made some disparaging comments against the Dalit community. In response to the TMC leader’s remarks, BJP has urged the National Commission of Schedule caste to take necessary action against her.

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupendra Yadav took to Twitter to share the memorandum submitted by his party to the National Commission of SC drawing its attention towards the blatant display of casteism by the TMC leader.

Quoting OpIndia report, the letter by BJP said that under Article 21 of the constitution of India, the members of the SC/ST community are entitled to equal rights and dignity like the people of any other community. “Even though Mamata Banerjee helped the poor Scheduled Castes. Yet their scarcity will never mitigate. There is a saying that some are beggars by nature while others are beggars by circumstance. The Scheduled Castes here are beggars by nature,” the BJP quoted the TMC leader as saying.

Condemning Mamata Banerjee’s party for constantly trying to polarise the electorate during the polls in the state by invoking religion or caste, BJP alleged that Sujata Mondal Khan has not only violated Constitutional principles but various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

“Such deeply shocking and insulting statements are a blow to the “socialist, secular, democratic, Republic” envisaged by Babasaheb Ambedkar and it is utterly shameful and disgraceful that such statements are openly and brazenly made by the ruling leadership of the Trinamool Congress to create enmity and hatred between different social classes in West Bengal”, read the letter, adding that BJP has urged EC to take action against Sujata as well as the “leadership” of the Trinamool Congress.

BJP urged the commission to launch an inquiry and action against the TMC leader for her disparaging remarks against Dalits.

Prior to this, BJP had also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday urging it to take necessary action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan for making derogatory comments against the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as ‘beggars’, calls them ungrateful

For the uninitiated, while speaking to News 18 Bangla, Sujata Mondal Khan claimed, “Even though Mamata Banerjee has helped the poor Scheduled Castes, yet their scarcity will never mitigate.” Furthermore, the TMC leader remarked, “Mane ekta kotha thake na ki keu thake sobhabe bhikari aar keu thake obhabe bhikariEkhaner Scheduled Caste gulo holo Sobhabe bhikari. (There is a saying that some are beggars by nature while others are beggars by circumstance. The Scheduled Castes here are beggars by nature).”

She also accused the Dalit community of being ungrateful and siding with rival BJP.

A video of the same was shared by BJP’s SC Morcha on April 10.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.
News Reports

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a Court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow.

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,610FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com