The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday filed an FIR against social media users for attempting to tarnish the image of the UP government and Noida Police by using fake accounts to spread rumours and create panic amidst the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to file an FIR came after Twitter was flooded with identical tweets of bereavement in which the users insinuated that the death of their loved ones because of the pandemic is to be blamed on the administration. The tweets mentioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and several other prominent personalities.

It’s a mischievous & planned attempt to tarnish the reputation of @UPGovt. @noidapolice has registered an FIR against the accused & strict action shall be taken against anyone who’s spreading rumour & creating panic amongst people anywhere in these difficult times (2/2) #Covid https://t.co/yaNLufpv4R pic.twitter.com/duUfjTkLG1 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 24, 2021

The UP police took to Twitter to inform about the development. It shared screenshots of the copy-pasted messages circulated on social media websites. The screenshots comprised identical tweets posted by several users expressing their bereavement at the loss of their loved ones because of the pandemic.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the UP Police filed an FIR against the accused and alleged that a mischievous and planned attempt is underway to tarnish the reputation of the UP government and Noida police through posting copy-paste messages on social media websites. It also warned strict action against people who are found indulging in rumour-mongering and creating panic on social media.

“We deeply regret the loss of precious human lives in the pandemic & understand the outburst of family members on social media who have been bereaved. At the same time we came across a disturbing trend of copy-paste of the same messages by apparently fake handles,” the UP Police tweeted.