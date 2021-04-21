Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Action under NSA and Gangster Act against black marketers of oxygen cylinders, Covid-19 medicines, warns UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The National Security Act allows the government to detain an individual for up to 12 months, whereas the Gangster Act of U.P. allows the police to attach the property of the accused and confiscate it.

In a statement today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took aim at black marketers trying to make a profit through the illegal sale of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 medicines. “Those found involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and covid related medicines will be facing action under NSA and Gangster Act”, warned CM Yogi.

CM Yogi Adityanath has been busy tackling the pandemic, ordering the deployment of an officer of Secretary level in each district in order to overlook the expansion of hospital beds in these districts. He has further announced the setting up of three additional oxygen plants by next week.

“With DRDO’s help, a new oxygen plant with a capacity of 220 cylinders will be installed and made operational in the next 2-3 days. The government of India has allocated 750 MT oxygen,” Yogi said. 

He added that before any medical college is recognized in the state, it should be ensured that the respective college has its own oxygen plant. The CM has also ordered that all vehicles carrying oxygen will have to be GPS-tracked, oxygen plants will be provided police protection and steps will be taken to prevent black marketing.

He also ordered that oxygen plants should take up supply to the nearest hospital and all hospitals with L1, L2, and L3 facilities will be tracked separately for oxygen demand and supply, ensuring a backup of at least 36 hours.

