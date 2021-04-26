Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Government and Policy After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material needed by SII

OpIndia Staff
US lifts embargo over Covishield raw material
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla, India's NSA Ajit Doval and US president Joe Biden
113

The United States has finally decided to send raw material for Covid-19 vaccines to India. It will also send medical equipment and protective gear to support India amidst a massive surge in Covid-19 infections. On April 26, President Joe Biden said, “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need.” The US was under immense pressure to provide support to India after countries including Russia, Britain, Germany, and France extended a helping hand.

Emily Horne, spokesperson for, National Security Council, said that the US officials are working around the clock to deploy ‘available resources and supplies’ to India for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. She added that the US is also exploring options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies to India. Horne said the US will send a team of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Agency for International Development to work with India.

It has to be noted that the United States had banned the export of essential raw materials like bags, valves etc., after which Serum Institute had expressed helplessness in pacing up the vaccine production. The US is reportedly sending therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators as well.

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla had appealed to the US government multiple times to lift the embargo over vaccine raw materials. Citing export laws, the US government had halted the export of some critical raw material needed for the production of the Covishield vaccines.

Decision after NSA-level talks

The US government’s decision to lift the embargo and export critical material to India came after a discussion between India’s NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan’s statement said, “the US has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will be made available for India.” The statement also included that USA will send supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostics test kits, PPEs, and ventilators too.

US lawmakers urging Biden admin to export unused AstraZeneca vaccines too

Ro Khanna, the Democratic vice-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, welcomed the US’s decision and urged the Biden administration to send unused Covid-19 vaccine doses of AstraZeneca as well to India. He said, “Let’s use the US military and get as much oxygen and AstraZeneca doses to India as fast as we can.” Notably, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved in the United States, resulting in stockpiling of millions of doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not approved by US FDA, so the doses are lying unused in the country.

According to the top health officials, the US already has enough doses of approved versions by three other companies to vaccinate all Americans in the coming weeks. Top business lobbying group also pushed the Biden administration to send the vaccines to countries that are experiencing a rise in the cases. However, the US government did not comment on any such possibility.

The US Development Finance Corporation also announced financial support to Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, or BioE, to enable them to produce at least 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2022.

It is notable here that after repeated requests by Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla, the US government was facing a widespread criticism from all levels for its continued embargo over critical raw material that was hindering the production of Covishield by SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Britain sends medical equipment to India

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, United Kingdom, said on April 25 that over 600 medical devices, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, have been deployed to India to provide support during the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Johnson said,” We stand side by side with India in the shared fight against COVID-19. Vital medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help stop the tragic loss of life from the virus, and we’ll continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time.”

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India shares a message in Hindi, stating that UK stands with India in the time time of difficulty.

The Foreign Minister of Britain said that the equipment came from the surplus stock, and the first shipment will reach India early on Tuesday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material needed by SII

OpIndia Staff -
The US govt has finally decided to lift the embargo over the critical raw material and send them for manufacture of Covishield at the earliest.
News Reports

Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

OpIndia Staff -
"No patient should be deprived of the treatment," Yogi Adityanath said.

Congress party continues propaganda against Indian vaccine makers, invents another fake scam to allege they will earn more profit than Reliance Industries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech will earn ₹1,11,100 crore from vaccine sale, almost 4 times of Reliance profit

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

News Reports Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Lord Ram in TV series, to open 1000 bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in January, he had taken to social media to say that he will be making a generous contribution for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priest Sri Krishna Bhat of Hampi Badavi Linga temple passes away. Here is how he served Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other priests, Sri Krishna Bhat was often seen climbing the 3-metre long Shivalinga and clearing the flowers offered to the deity the previous day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,133FansLike
532,999FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com