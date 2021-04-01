Thursday, April 1, 2021
Second phase voting in Bengal: Violence reported from several areas, BJP leader’s car attacked in Keshpur

A woman polling booth agent of BJP in Keshpur was beaten up by alleged TMC workers and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. BJP says that the situation is extremely tense in the area for now.

Bengal polls: Violence reported form several places
Vandalized car of BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh, images via abplive.com
After a few peaceful hours, several cases of violence are being reported amid the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Nandigram, where incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, is also voting today.

Agitation by the voters has been reported from East Midnapore where the police have been accused of not allowing locals to cast their vote. The roads have been allegedly blocked by tree trunks in some areas at Moyna Bakcha.

In another update from Keshpur, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh’s car has been vandalized by alleged TMC goons and was stopped from entering the polling booth. Upon trying to register a complaint with the local police, Tanmay alleged that the police refused to take his complaint.

In another incident, a woman polling booth agent of BJP in Keshpur was beaten up by alleged TMC workers and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. BJP says that the situation is extremely tense in the area for now.

A BJP karyakarta who was allegedly facing threats from TMC workers was found dead near a polling booth in Nandigram. BJP has blamed TMC threats for the death, allegedly a suicide. The police are investigating the matter while the locals have boycotted voting in the area after the body was found.

Bharti Ghosh, a BJP candidate from Debra constituency has alleged that her polling agent in Nawapara is being prevented from going to the booth and is surrounded by TMC goons, as per a Jagran report.

Not just the BJP but even CPIM workers alleged that they were being stopped by TMC workers at Ghatal while they were on their way to cast vote. The spot was cleared by the security forces who removed the road blockades.

Amidst the reports of violence, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has decided to stay in Nandigram till tomorrow as opposed to her original plan of leaving at 04:00 pm today.

13.14% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the second phase of polling West Bengal. Voting is being held for a total of 30 seats in the four districts of the state which include East and West Midnapore, Bankura and South 24 Parganas.

