Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: 14 crude bombs recovered from Murshidabad district ahead of 5th phase polling
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: 14 crude bombs recovered from Murshidabad district ahead of 5th phase polling

Murshidabad district is set to go for polling in the fifth phase of assembly elections on April 17.

OpIndia Staff
Bengal: Crude bomb discovered in Murshidabad district
Crude bombs recovered in Murshidabad, image via ANI
3

Another deliberate attempt to spread fear and violence amidst polling in West Bengal was thwarted successfully by the security agencies. As reported by ANI, 14 crude bombs were recovered from the poll-bound Shamsherganj area in Murshidabad district on Monday. 

The bombs were then disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Murshidabad district is set to go for polling in the fifth phase of assembly elections on April 17.

Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Bharatpur

Vigilance across West Bengal has been intensified after multiple such raids led to the recovery of bombs and illegal arms since polling began in the state. In another such incident, the police had recovered bombs, bomb-making equipment, gunpowder and bullets from an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Madral Joychanditala area of Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The voting in the Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas will be held on April 22 along with Nadia Part II, East Bardhaman Part II and Uttar Dinajpur.

Fatal violence in fourth phase of polling

Violence triggered at the polling station in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar after an 18-year old was shot dead allegedly by TMC goons.

The situation went downhill from there with the locals attacking the CISF personnel in an attempt to snatch their weapons which led to the death of four youths in retaliatory fire by the CISF.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee’s instigating speech for the flaring violence in the state.

EC bans Mamata Banerjee for 24 hours

In an order passed by the Election Commission, West Bengal’s incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee has been banned from campaigning for 24 hours after her statement was found to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. 

“West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct… made insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious potential of a breakdown of law and order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the EC said in a statement.

To register her protest against the order, Mamata Banerjee has decided to sit on a dharna from 12 noon today.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also reacted to the order and labelled April 12 as Black Day of democracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal election violence, Bengal polling, Bengal news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms.

While opposition leaders claim credit for Sputnik-V vaccine approval, here’s how it is the latest step in a process that began in Sep 2020

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The approval for Sputnik-V vaccine today has suddenly given some people cause to fall prey to their own false notions.

SEC gives emergency use approval to Russia’s Sputnik-V to combat Covid-19 in India: All you need to know about the vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sputnik-V will become the third approved Covid-19 vaccine in India if the Drugs Controller General of India approves the recommendation.

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,649FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com