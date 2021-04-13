Another deliberate attempt to spread fear and violence amidst polling in West Bengal was thwarted successfully by the security agencies. As reported by ANI, 14 crude bombs were recovered from the poll-bound Shamsherganj area in Murshidabad district on Monday.

The bombs were then disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

West Bengal: 14 crude bombs were recovered in Shamsherganj area of Murshidabad district yesterday. Later, the bombs were disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad. pic.twitter.com/Jxh9N525KP — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Murshidabad district is set to go for polling in the fifth phase of assembly elections on April 17.

Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Bharatpur

Vigilance across West Bengal has been intensified after multiple such raids led to the recovery of bombs and illegal arms since polling began in the state. In another such incident, the police had recovered bombs, bomb-making equipment, gunpowder and bullets from an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Madral Joychanditala area of Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The voting in the Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas will be held on April 22 along with Nadia Part II, East Bardhaman Part II and Uttar Dinajpur.

Fatal violence in fourth phase of polling

Violence triggered at the polling station in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar after an 18-year old was shot dead allegedly by TMC goons.

The situation went downhill from there with the locals attacking the CISF personnel in an attempt to snatch their weapons which led to the death of four youths in retaliatory fire by the CISF.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee’s instigating speech for the flaring violence in the state.

EC bans Mamata Banerjee for 24 hours

In an order passed by the Election Commission, West Bengal’s incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee has been banned from campaigning for 24 hours after her statement was found to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct… made insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious potential of a breakdown of law and order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the EC said in a statement.

To register her protest against the order, Mamata Banerjee has decided to sit on a dharna from 12 noon today.

To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2021

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also reacted to the order and labelled April 12 as Black Day of democracy.