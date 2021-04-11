Sunday, April 11, 2021
Updated:

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Jan Ki Baat founder Pradeep Bhandari has shared an eyewitness testimony of the incident that appears to bolster BJP's version of events.

OpIndia Staff
Anand Burman, a BJP worker, was killed during the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress claims that BJP is behind the murder but the BJP says that Anand Burman was their polling agent at booth number 85 in Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi. As per reports, he was shot dead outside the booth.

Jan Ki Baat founder Pradeep Bhandari has shared an eyewitness testimony of the incident that appears to bolster BJP’s version of events. According to the eyewitness, Anand Burman was standing in line to register vote when the murder took place.

The eyewitness says in the video, “Anand had gone to vote, they had come with bombs. He got scared after seeing them. He was shot while he was returning home.” He said that there was no history of personal enmity and it was only due to the fact that he worked for the BJP while the others for Trinamool Congress.

The eyewitness said that threats had been issued in the past to intimidate people into not voting for the BJP. There was significant violence during the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections. In a separate incident, 4 lost their lives after security personnel were forced to open fire in self defense after a mob made attempt to snatch their weapons.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

