Monday, April 12, 2021
Home Politics Election Commission bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours: Details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election Commission bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours: Details

Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning due to comments where she appealed for the Muslim community to vote along communal lines.

OpIndia Staff
Election Commission bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours: Details
Image Credit: Reuters
1

The Election Commission has banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, from 8pm on the 12th of April to 8pm on the 13th of April.

Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning due to comments where she appealed for the Muslim community to vote along communal lines. The ban was also due to comments where she urged women to ‘gherao’ central security forces apart from “false allegations” that the security personnel may intimidate voters to cast their votes for a particular political party.

After Mamata Banerjee asked people to ‘gherao’ the security personnel, a mob had attempted to snatch their weapons during the 4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections on the 10th of April. 4 people lost their lives as the security personnel were forced to act in self-defense.

Earlier, the Trinamool Supremo had appealed to her ‘minority brothers and sisters’ to not allow their vote to be divided.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMamata banerjee campaign ban
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Social Media

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms.

While opposition leaders claim credit for Sputnik-V vaccine approval, here’s how it is the latest step in a process that began in Sep 2020

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The approval for Sputnik-V vaccine today has suddenly given some people cause to fall prey to their own false notions.

SEC gives emergency use approval to Russia’s Sputnik-V to combat Covid-19 in India: All you need to know about the vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sputnik-V will become the third approved Covid-19 vaccine in India if the Drugs Controller General of India approves the recommendation.

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

Law OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,638FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com