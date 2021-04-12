The Election Commission has banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, from 8pm on the 12th of April to 8pm on the 13th of April.

Election Commission of India imposes a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 pic.twitter.com/FFNL2KvVxv — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning due to comments where she appealed for the Muslim community to vote along communal lines. The ban was also due to comments where she urged women to ‘gherao’ central security forces apart from “false allegations” that the security personnel may intimidate voters to cast their votes for a particular political party.

The ban is also for her speech at Cooch Behar where she exhorted women voters to gherao Central forces personnel, apart from making "false" allegations that they may try to intimidate voters to vote for a particular party — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) April 12, 2021

After Mamata Banerjee asked people to ‘gherao’ the security personnel, a mob had attempted to snatch their weapons during the 4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections on the 10th of April. 4 people lost their lives as the security personnel were forced to act in self-defense.

Earlier, the Trinamool Supremo had appealed to her ‘minority brothers and sisters’ to not allow their vote to be divided.