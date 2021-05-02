Sunday, May 2, 2021
BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

According to reports, BJP suspects TMC goons behind the incident, however, TMC has denied any responsibility for the violence.

OpIndia Staff
BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes as trends show TMC victory: Watch
BJP vs TMC (Image courtesy: Deccan Herald)
The trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. According to EC trends at 4:20 PM, TMC was ahead in 208 seats and BJP was ahead in 79 seats. As soon as the news of victory came in, TMC started gheraoing BJP office in Kolkata. Now, news has come in the violence has erupted in Arambagh and a BJP office there has been burnt to ashes.

Anindya Banerjee, journalist with TV9 tweeted the visuals of a BJP office being burnt to the ground in Arambagh.

According to him, BJP suspects TMC goons behind the incident, however, TMC has denied any responsibility for the violence.

Reportedly, other than in Arambagh, violence has erupted also in Beliaghata area of Kolkata.

Anindya has reported that BJP cadres are being targeted in these areas.

TMC workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata

As per initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats. As trends showed a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee led TMC, the workers of the party have now reportedly gheraoed the BJP office in Hastings, Kolkata. After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers.

The euphoria of TMC workers was also visible in Asansol. After the Election Commission asked the officials and police to ensure that no congregations are allowed post-election results, the Bengal police was seen instructing TMC party workers to stop their celebrations and maintain protocol amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Instead of paying heed to what Bengal police were asking them to comply with, the TMC workers were seen bursting a fire cracker right next to the police officer to intimidate the officer.

