Sunday, May 2, 2021
As trends show TMC victory in Bengal, workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata, burst cracker in front of police in Asansol when asked to stop

After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers.

Mamata Banerjee
As per initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats. As trends showed a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee led TMC, the workers of the party have now reportedly gheraod the BJP office in Hastings, Kolkata.

After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers. That the workers are now congregating in front of the BJP office has many worried about the consequences that might be faced by BJP workers post the predicted victory.

The euphoria of TMC workers was also visible in Asansol. After the Election Commission asked the officials and police to ensure that no congregations are allowed post election results, the Bengal police was seen instructing TMC party workers to stop their celebrations and maintain protocol amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

Instead of paying heed to what Bengal police was asking them to comply with, the TMC workers were seen bursting a fire cracker right next to the police officer to intimidate the officer.

The development comes amidst growing Coronavirus cases in the State. As of May 2, West Bengal has reported 11,66,59 active cases and a total of 11,447 fatalities.

