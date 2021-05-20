The Congress party has been left embarrassed after its alleged “toolkit”, outlining Congress’ attempt to defame the Central government and PM Modi even as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, was exposed on social media. Congress party has now rushed to declare the purported documents ‘fake’ and ‘forged’ and have also filed FIRs in the case.

According to various media reports, multiple FIRs have been filed against various BJP leaders at different places. Rajasthan Congress secretary Jaswant Gurjar has lodged an FIR at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur against BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh, and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the “toolkit” issue.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had exposed the toolkit document during a television interview revealing Congress’s propaganda to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as the nation battles the pandemic. The other BJP leaders and ministers had Tweeted about the Toolkit. Soon after, it went viral on social media, with the netizens drawing quick connections of the recent propaganda to the points mentioned in the document.

Taking a cue from its colleagues in Rajasthan, the Congress’ students wing, NSUI also lodged an FIR in Raipur against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and Sambit Patra for printing “false and fabricated” content.

The case was filed at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of Akash Sharma, state chief of the National Students Union of India. Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead of the AICC Research Department.

INC Chhattisgarh took to Twitter to share the copy of the FIR it has filed against the two BJP leaders.

Similarly, on May 18, shortly after BJP exposed the Congress party’s alleged ‘toolkit’, Congress national spokesperson Sunil Ahire said that an FIR has been filed by his party. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress spokesperson said that BJP is propagating a fake ‘toolkit’ on ‘COVID-19 mismanagement’ and attributing it to AICC Research Department. “We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda and Sambit Patra,” he added.

Congress gets into damage control mode after its ‘toolkit’ lay exposed, relies on its ‘friendly media’ to declare document ‘fake’

Interestingly, ever since Congress’ purported Toolkit proliferated on the social media space, the party has got into a damage control mode. It has tried its best to declare the document ‘fake’ and to do this, the party instantly pinned its faith on its ‘friendly media’.

The Congress party used the so-called fact-checker Alt News to declare the toolkit ‘fake’. The party gave documents to the propaganda website to make its case, and the site made some dubious analysis to claim that the document allegedly prepared by AICC Research Department is forged on a real letterhead, because the fonts in both documents are different.

An article published on Alt News, notorious for peddling propaganda and fake news, gave a clean chit to the Congress party by declaring that the ‘toolkit’ was created on a forged document.

Congress Toolkit

The four-page document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ documented by the ‘research team’ of the INC is nothing but a point-by-point instruction guide to target Prime Minister Modi and his handling of the Covid crisis.

For the same, the document encourages the non-office bearers and party supporters to attack the Hindu festival of Kumbh, the authenticity of PM Cares Fund, the Central Vista project and fanning the propaganda by using funeral and death images.

The ‘toolkit’ also recommended using international media, journalists and social media influencers to further their agenda.