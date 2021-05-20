Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports Left red-faced after its ‘toolkit’ expose, Congress rushes to file FIR against BJP leaders...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Left red-faced after its ‘toolkit’ expose, Congress rushes to file FIR against BJP leaders at various places

According to various media reports, Congress has filed multiple FIRs against various BJP leaders at different places including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

OpIndia Staff
Sonia-Rahul Gandhi (source: Swarajya)
3

The Congress party has been left embarrassed after its alleged “toolkit”, outlining Congress’ attempt to defame the Central government and PM Modi even as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, was exposed on social media. Congress party has now rushed to declare the purported documents ‘fake’ and ‘forged’ and have also filed FIRs in the case.

According to various media reports, multiple FIRs have been filed against various BJP leaders at different places. Rajasthan Congress secretary Jaswant Gurjar has lodged an FIR at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur against BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh, and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the “toolkit” issue.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had exposed the toolkit document during a television interview revealing Congress’s propaganda to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as the nation battles the pandemic. The other BJP leaders and ministers had Tweeted about the Toolkit. Soon after, it went viral on social media, with the netizens drawing quick connections of the recent propaganda to the points mentioned in the document.

Taking a cue from its colleagues in Rajasthan, the Congress’ students wing, NSUI also lodged an FIR in Raipur against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and Sambit Patra for printing “false and fabricated” content.

The case was filed at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of Akash Sharma, state chief of the National Students Union of India. Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead of the AICC Research Department.

INC Chhattisgarh took to Twitter to share the copy of the FIR it has filed against the two BJP leaders.

Similarly, on May 18, shortly after BJP exposed the Congress party’s alleged ‘toolkit’, Congress national spokesperson Sunil Ahire said that an FIR has been filed by his party. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress spokesperson said that BJP is propagating a fake ‘toolkit’ on ‘COVID-19 mismanagement’ and attributing it to AICC Research Department. “We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda and Sambit Patra,” he added. 

Congress gets into damage control mode after its ‘toolkit’ lay exposed, relies on its ‘friendly media’ to declare document ‘fake’

Interestingly, ever since Congress’ purported Toolkit proliferated on the social media space, the party has got into a damage control mode. It has tried its best to declare the document ‘fake’ and to do this, the party instantly pinned its faith on its ‘friendly media’.

The Congress party used the so-called fact-checker Alt News to declare the toolkit ‘fake’. The party gave documents to the propaganda website to make its case, and the site made some dubious analysis to claim that the document allegedly prepared by AICC Research Department is forged on a real letterhead, because the fonts in both documents are different.

An article published on Alt News, notorious for peddling propaganda and fake news, gave a clean chit to the Congress party by declaring that the ‘toolkit’ was created on a forged document.

Congress Toolkit

The four-page document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ documented by the ‘research team’ of the INC is nothing but a point-by-point instruction guide to target Prime Minister Modi and his handling of the Covid crisis. 

For the same, the document encourages the non-office bearers and party supporters to attack the Hindu festival of Kumbh, the authenticity of PM Cares Fund, the Central Vista project and fanning the propaganda by using funeral and death images.

The ‘toolkit’ also recommended using international media, journalists and social media influencers to further their agenda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Propaganda outlet Alt News ties itself up in knots while giving clean chit to Congress over the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
By altering their report, Alt News has actually gone a step further to strengthen the claims that the toolkit is genuine and Youth Congress workers were actually following the instructions exactly as told.
News Reports

‘If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald’: Congress’ modus operandi as per toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
The fifth page which is in continuation to point VII of the document recommends using media organizations such as ThePrint, The Wire, Scroll, The Quint and Outlook to highlight and publicize all Covid related stories.

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Questions raised on anti-women culture of leftist parties after new Kerala govt drops former health minister KK Shailaja

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP

Singapore not to invoke ‘Fake News Law’ against Arvind Kejriwal, says they are satisfied with Indian govt’s response on his ‘Singapore variant’ jibe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Singapore says statements by Arvind Kejriwal can invite action under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA)

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
Politics

Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as a minister in his cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
Riyaz is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the center sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,412FansLike
546,076FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com