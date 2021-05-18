Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as 'happy gathering'. Here are the details

The document specifies amplifying "dramatic images of funerals and dead bodies". It also recommends using the term “Indian strain” for the new Covid-19 double mutant variant. It also specifically asks party volunteers to use the term 'Modi strain'.

Akshita Bhadauria
Congress toolkit exposed
Congress toolkit asks supporters to defame Kumbh Mela and paint Eid crowd as 'happy gathering'
With toolkits being the talk of the town, a new ‘defame PM Modi’ toolkit by the Congress party has gone viral on social media.

The four-page document that is doing the rounds on social media, gives a detailed description of how to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defame Hindus, get ‘tailored’ articles attacking the Indian government in international media, and generally fan an anti-Modi hatred among the masses.

Defame Kumbh, highlight Eid as ‘happy gatherings’

The document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ begins by highlighting how the ‘Kumbh mela’ is to be used to malign the Hindu festival and the ruling party. The “toolkit” suggests politicizing the congregation by repeatedly labeling it as a ‘super spreader’ to hint at BJP’s Hindu politics. 

The pointed instruction guide then recommends using international media reports to validate the point and warns to not comment on ‘Eid’ gatherings as it might be used as a trap.

The ‘toolkit’ encourages non-party office bearers and supporters of the party to propagate the message using “carefully selected images.”

The document specifically instructs Congress workers stating, “Non-party office bearers and supporters can be encouraged to use social media posts to highlight, by carefully using pictures, that Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion while Eid gatherings are happy social gatherings of families and communities.

Congress toolkit, image via Twitter

Seems like the well-coordinated effort worked for them. Here are some of the examples.

Attack PM CARES fund, Gujarat, Central vista

The next target of the toolkit was raising questions on PM Cares Fund. Remember how Pat Cummins was shamed for donating to the PM Cares Fund? The cricketer was then forced to reverse his decision and rather donate to the UNICEF.

The toolkit specifies heckling any celebrity who donates to PM Cares Fund. It asks supporters to ‘aggressively question’ and use Congress social media department to ’embarrass’ celebrities who donate to PM CARES fund.

Congress toolkit, image via Twitter

Next on target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state which is to be questioned for alleged ‘unequal distribution of vaccines’ suggesting favouritism. Let us remind you of such incidents.

Moving on is the next hot topic- the Central Vista project. The toolkit suggests mobilizing friendly academicians and journalists to attack the project by terming it as “Modi’s personal house.”

Top INC leaders also can be seen parroting the same propaganda.

Taking a break from demeaning the Prime Minister and the Bhartiya Janta Party, the toolkit’s next aim is to highlight the work done by INC workers amidst the second wave of the pandemic and to juxtapose it with BJP’s inefficiancy.

A startling point is to respond to and help journalists, media professionals and influencers on a priority. It specifically asks that calls of help from journalists, media professionals and influencers ‘must get priority’. 

Congress toolkit.

Liaisoning with international writers and journalist to defame India

Rattled by PM Modi’s high approval rating, the toolkit recommends unleashing a barrage of questions on Modi’s Covid handling. The document specifies amplifying “dramatic images of funerals and dead bodies”. It also recommends using the term “Indian strain” for the new Covid-19 double mutant variant. It also specifically asks party volunteers to use the term ‘Modi strain’.

The document also specifically mentions ‘liaisons’ with foreign journalists and Indian op-ed writers’ to get ‘tailored’ articles ‘exclusively focused’ on Modi’s mismanagement. It literally asks Congress social media teams to have a certain type of articles written and published in foreign portals.

The document ends with suggesting attacks on other Cabinet Ministers such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajanth Singh and Jaishankar by using prefixes such as “missing”, “insensitive” and “sidelined.”

The “toolkit” finally suggests sending ‘common-sense’ suggestions to PM Modi at regular intervals. Not too sure if the toolkit was being followed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. 

Akshita Bhadauria

