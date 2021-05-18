With toolkits being the talk of the town, a new ‘defame PM Modi’ toolkit by the Congress party has gone viral on social media.

The four-page document that is doing the rounds on social media, gives a detailed description of how to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defame Hindus, get ‘tailored’ articles attacking the Indian government in international media, and generally fan an anti-Modi hatred among the masses.

Defame Kumbh, highlight Eid as ‘happy gatherings’

The document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ begins by highlighting how the ‘Kumbh mela’ is to be used to malign the Hindu festival and the ruling party. The “toolkit” suggests politicizing the congregation by repeatedly labeling it as a ‘super spreader’ to hint at BJP’s Hindu politics.

The pointed instruction guide then recommends using international media reports to validate the point and warns to not comment on ‘Eid’ gatherings as it might be used as a trap.

The ‘toolkit’ encourages non-party office bearers and supporters of the party to propagate the message using “carefully selected images.”

The document specifically instructs Congress workers stating, “Non-party office bearers and supporters can be encouraged to use social media posts to highlight, by carefully using pictures, that Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion while Eid gatherings are happy social gatherings of families and communities.“

Congress toolkit, image via Twitter

Seems like the well-coordinated effort worked for them. Here are some of the examples.

With less than 150 persons Markaz was Super spreader (remember how Godi media made it an international issue?) but with millions #Kumbha is never to be blamed?



These bigots have no right to sit in power, even for the fraction of a second! https://t.co/EBVUVEE1y9 — Sanjeev🍁🍁 (@sanjeevscion) May 15, 2021

Kumbh Mela was biggest super spreader of Covid confirms HC.This may prove turning point in India’s fight against covid & result in los of millions of lives.Will Modi take responsibility 4 this catastrophe & resign bc he gave go ahead 4 this mass congregation#SpeakUpToSaveLives — KULDEEP TANWAR (@KULDEEPTANWAR4) May 11, 2021

Attack PM CARES fund, Gujarat, Central vista

The next target of the toolkit was raising questions on PM Cares Fund. Remember how Pat Cummins was shamed for donating to the PM Cares Fund? The cricketer was then forced to reverse his decision and rather donate to the UNICEF.

The toolkit specifies heckling any celebrity who donates to PM Cares Fund. It asks supporters to ‘aggressively question’ and use Congress social media department to ’embarrass’ celebrities who donate to PM CARES fund.

Congress toolkit, image via Twitter

Next on target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state which is to be questioned for alleged ‘unequal distribution of vaccines’ suggesting favouritism. Let us remind you of such incidents.

The main reason for a State like Gujarat doing better than MH in vaccination drive is that its allocation is far more. Gujarat has got the lion’s share of vaccine allotment — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) May 12, 2021

No vaccines available ,bodies are dumped in rivers causing more alarm.Oxygen cylinders n vaccines are supplied more to Gujarat ,UP MP and Bihar and how come more deaths happening there? https://t.co/0cU0WchBgk — Yashi69 (@Yashi65882617) May 13, 2021

Moving on is the next hot topic- the Central Vista project. The toolkit suggests mobilizing friendly academicians and journalists to attack the project by terming it as “Modi’s personal house.”

He is busy building the future HOME for Modi….Please search in central vista @RKRadhakrishn https://t.co/rLB1ybdqG7 — Hari S (@s_p_hari) May 13, 2021

Top INC leaders also can be seen parroting the same propaganda.

Priyanka ji has done her Maths correctly. Now ModiShah ji if you have any consideration for the people who have voted for you to become what you are today, you should dump your new residence Central Vista and new Parliament and divert all these funds to what she has suggested. https://t.co/SY84A5h9u2 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 11, 2021

Taking a break from demeaning the Prime Minister and the Bhartiya Janta Party, the toolkit’s next aim is to highlight the work done by INC workers amidst the second wave of the pandemic and to juxtapose it with BJP’s inefficiancy.

While IYC is helping lakhs of people, the head of BJP’s Youth Wing is wasting time in TROLLING@Tejasvi_Surya Foreign Embassies asked IYC for Oxygen and the IYC did it’s duty.



Nobody asks you because they know neither you or the PM CARES!



INC saves lives. BJP ruins them. https://t.co/MBETearsuC — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 2, 2021

A startling point is to respond to and help journalists, media professionals and influencers on a priority. It specifically asks that calls of help from journalists, media professionals and influencers ‘must get priority’.

How Indian Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV Is Helping Covid Patients Receive Care https://t.co/pq1fR9WMgR — Dr.A. Ameerkhan inc (@AmeerkhanInc) May 17, 2021

Congress toolkit.

Liaisoning with international writers and journalist to defame India

Rattled by PM Modi’s high approval rating, the toolkit recommends unleashing a barrage of questions on Modi’s Covid handling. The document specifies amplifying “dramatic images of funerals and dead bodies”. It also recommends using the term “Indian strain” for the new Covid-19 double mutant variant. It also specifically asks party volunteers to use the term ‘Modi strain’.

The document also specifically mentions ‘liaisons’ with foreign journalists and Indian op-ed writers’ to get ‘tailored’ articles ‘exclusively focused’ on Modi’s mismanagement. It literally asks Congress social media teams to have a certain type of articles written and published in foreign portals.

The document ends with suggesting attacks on other Cabinet Ministers such as Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajanth Singh and Jaishankar by using prefixes such as “missing”, “insensitive” and “sidelined.”

The “toolkit” finally suggests sending ‘common-sense’ suggestions to PM Modi at regular intervals. Not too sure if the toolkit was being followed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.