Friday, May 7, 2021
Home News Reports Arvind Kejriwal govt opposes centre's proposal to conduct an Oxygen audit in Delhi
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal govt opposes centre’s proposal to conduct an Oxygen audit in Delhi

Requesting an audit to know the actual need for Oxygen supply in Delhi, SG Mehta said that some experts believed that Delhi could manage the situation with 500-600 MT with proper distribution and utilisation the way Mumbai has been doing.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi govt objects to oxygen audit in the national capital
5

On Thursday, the Delhi government objected to the Union government’s request to the Supreme Court to carry out a detailed audit of oxygen utilisation in the national capital.

According to the reports, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the centre has already supplied 730 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Wednesday, which was more than the Supreme Court’s order asking them to supply 700 MT of Oxygen. SG Mehta also insisted that there was a need for carrying out a simultaneous audit of oxygen utilisation in Delhi.

Requesting an audit to know the real demand for Oxygen in Delhi, SG Mehta said that some experts believed that Delhi could manage the situation with 500-600 MT with proper distribution and utilisation the way Mumbai has been doing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accused the Delhi government of being slow in offloading oxygen from tankers and allowing them to go back for a refill.

“Unloading is taking too long since Delhi has a huge excess supply. This is causing a delay in the turnaround of tankers and fresh supplies. Any plan will only succeed if tankers and containers unload in a maximum of eight hours so that they can go back to the eastern part of India or Gujarat and get more supplies for replenishing the stocks,” he added.

Stressing that Delhi was unnecessarily seeking excess oxygen, the SG said, “On Wednesday, not one complaint of stock out was received from Delhi. It may be noted that this was based on supplies of oxygen of 585 MT the day before on May 4, made to Delhi.”

Mehta informed that though the SC had directed the Centre to maintain 700 MT oxygen supply to Delhi until Monday, the supplies would drop to 560 MT on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Delhi govt objects to Oxygen audit, says SC should audit centre’s arbitrary decisions

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, objecting to the audit, said that the Supreme Court should rather order an audit to look into the centre’s arbitrary allocation of oxygen and mismanagement of transportation to Delhi and other states. Appearing for the Delhi government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said the centre’s allocation of Oxygen to Delhi did not reflect ground realities and was mere paperwork, and if at all an audit was required, it should be of the central government’s arbitrary allocations.

Responding to the Delhi government’s allegations, the solicitor general said a survey was conducted on Wednesday evening about the oxygen stock at 56 major hospitals in Delhi and 11 oxygen refillers.

“The findings of the survey showed significant stock in hospitals in Delhi. Large quantities of oxygen, which reached Delhi in the evening yesterday (730 MT), have still not been distributed to hospitals, and that will improve the stock further,” he said.

However, Mehra claimed that the centre was carrying a witch-hunt against the Delhi government in this difficult time. However, the bench said that it would not allow courts to be used as a platform for the recrimination or a witch-hunt against the Delhi government.

The Delhi government also added that increasing oxygen allocation for Delhi by another 200 MT would result in a cut of 2-3% of allocations for other states. “The Centre keeps repeating that increasing Delhi’s allocation will reduce that of other states. It does not lie in the Centre’s mouth to say this when no state has complained till now. The Centre has not been able to meet the demand of 700 MT and is now going to reduce it to 560 MT for the next three days. This is continuing contumacious conduct by the Centre,” Mehra said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOxygen audit, Kejriwal govt, Arvind Kejriwal govt
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi attacks construction of new parliament as ‘wastage’ while his Maharashtra govt is spending 900 crores on MLA residences

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the much-needed ambitious project was launched by the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been indulging in politicising the issue by asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project.
Opinions

Left-leaning Twitter and ISIS seem to have the same threads of fascism that bind them: Here is how

Nitin Rivaldo -
After the political upset for BJP, Mamata Banerjee took the reigns and a spate of unimaginable violence was unleashed on those who worked for BJP or those who had supported the party in the state.

PM Modi calls several CMs to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in their state, Jharkhand CM uses that to play politics: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after latter had called to inquire about ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the State

Air Ambulance does a successful belly landing on foam carpet at Mumbai airport after losing a wheel while departing from Nagpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air ambulance of Jetserv Aviation belly-landed at Mumbai airport after it had lost its front wheel while departing from Nagpur Airport

As ‘journalist’ spread hate against RSS affiliate Sewa Bharti, here is how they are giving it their all in troubled COVID-19 times

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
"Such propaganda and lies do not affect us", said Sewa Bharti Delhi head Rajesh Agarwal in response to 'The Wire' journalist's Tweet against them

After saying Delhi needs 976 MT oxygen just to meet daily needs, Arvind Kejriwal says he can open 9,500 new oxygen beds with only...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM says they will open 9000-9500 new oxygen beds if they get 700 MT oxygen per day, implying the current demand is much less

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
Fact-Check

Scroll journalist mischievously shares misleading, old report to insinuate that union govt is funding a trial of using Gayatri Mantra to treat Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
While AIIMS Rishikesh is testing using gayatri mantra along with usual treatment for Covid-19, fake news claims it as standalone treatment
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain for absurd calculations, they could perhaps save a few lives.
Read more
News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,800FansLike
538,713FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com