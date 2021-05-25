Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Where cow is worshipped, it should not be consumed: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on cow protection in the state

He further added that the directive principles of the Indian Constitution call for the protection of cows.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: The Economic Times)
On Monday (May 24), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the sensitive issue of ‘beef consumption’ and appealed against doing it in Hindu-majority areas, reported The Times of India.

While speaking in the State Assembly during the discussion on Motion of thanks of Governor’s address, he emphasised, “We believe that cow is our mother and people worship it. So, we will want that cows do not to come from West Bengal. We will want that at places where cow is worshipped, it is not consumed there. I am not asking anyone to change their food habit but many times I have seen the statement from Darul Uloom in Lucknow, asking the Muslim people not to consume beef in Hindu areas.”

He further added that the directive principles of the Indian Constitution call for the protection of cows. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Constitution of India in the directive principles says the killing of cow should not be done and we will continue to appeal. When in the house the day an AIUDF MLA supports this, it will start the beginning of a new Assam.”

Assam Governor speaks on Cow protection bill

It must be mentioned that the Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi informed during his address that the Assam government would soon bring a cow protection bill and prevent the transportation of the animal from one State to another. During the inaugural session, he said, “We will adopt a zero-toleration policy and enforce stringent punishment for offenders. The proposed bill envisages the imposition of a complete ban on the transport of cattle outside the State. Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country who have passed similar bills.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his leadership skills contributed to BJP’s success in Assam

Always known as an able administrator from the times when he was a minister in the previous Congress governments, Sarma’s popularity soared in the outgoing government for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Health Minister, and the improvement done in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure as the PWD minister.

He had brought several reforms to the education sector as a minister and has been presenting balanced budgets focusing both on development and social welfare as a finance minister. Due to his campaign, BJP managed to secure 60 seats in the 126 member house, besides the support of AGP and UPPL with 9 and 6 MLAs.

