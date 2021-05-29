ASP Bhainsa, Kiran Khare, has said that the individuals responsible for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the walls of a Masjid have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. One of the individuals has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Kaeef and the other is a minor.

The incident occurred at Bhainsa, Telangana. Bhainsa has suffered a lot of communal tension in recent times with riots against the Hindu community being reported.

The police officer says that they had received a police complaint that on 26th May that some miscreants had writted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the walls of a local Masjid. Following the complaint, the Police immediately the matter and collected the relevant CCTV footage. Subsequently, two suspects were identified and arrested.

Mohammed Abdul Kaeef, son of Mohammed Abdul Majeed, is a 20-year old and the unnamed minor is 14 years old. Both the accused live in the near vicinity of the Masjid. The accused said that the minor boy wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after being instructed to do the same by the older of the two.

Apart from the CCTV footage, the handwriting also matches with the suspect. The accused have confessed to the crime, the police officer said.