Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home Crime Bhainsa: Culprit who wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' on Masjid wall turns out to be...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bhainsa: Culprit who wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on Masjid wall turns out to be Muslim, police reveals

The police officer says that they had received a police complaint that on 26th May that some miscreants had writted 'Jai Shri Ram' on the walls of a local Masjid.

OpIndia Staff
Bhainsa: Culprit who wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' on Masjid wall turns out to be Muslim, police reveals
3

ASP Bhainsa, Kiran Khare, has said that the individuals responsible for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the walls of a Masjid have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. One of the individuals has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Kaeef and the other is a minor.

The incident occurred at Bhainsa, Telangana. Bhainsa has suffered a lot of communal tension in recent times with riots against the Hindu community being reported.

The police officer says that they had received a police complaint that on 26th May that some miscreants had writted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the walls of a local Masjid. Following the complaint, the Police immediately the matter and collected the relevant CCTV footage. Subsequently, two suspects were identified and arrested.

Mohammed Abdul Kaeef, son of Mohammed Abdul Majeed, is a 20-year old and the unnamed minor is 14 years old. Both the accused live in the near vicinity of the Masjid. The accused said that the minor boy wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after being instructed to do the same by the older of the two.

Apart from the CCTV footage, the handwriting also matches with the suspect. The accused have confessed to the crime, the police officer said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhainsa Masjid Jai Shri Ram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser after potential illegality was exposed, returns money to foreign donors

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rana Ayyub has ended her Covid-19 fundraiser for relief work after a potential illegality of it was exposed.
News Reports

When a statue of Mahatma Gandhi could not be installed in Lakshadweep due to unspoken ‘shariat culture’

OpIndia Staff -
The bust of MK Gandhi could not be offloaded at Lakshadweep as Muslims objected to the installation of any such statues.

Kerala High Court slams state govt’s over 80% minority scholarship quota for Muslims, says legally not sustainable: Details

Law OpIndia Staff -
Kerala HC upheld that 'subclassification' of the Muslims within the minority community and disproportionate awarding of scholarships to them is not legally sustainable

Modi govt invites applications from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh to grant Indian citizenship: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt issued a notification asking people belonging to six persecuted communities to apply for a certificate of naturalisation

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless
Read more
Entertainment

Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,351FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com