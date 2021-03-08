Communal violence grips Bhainsa in Telangana yet again, police enforces section 144: What we know so far

On March 7, Hindus and Muslims clashed and reportedly pelted stones at each other in Bhainsa, Nirmal district, Telangana. As per initial reports, ten people, including media persons, civilians and police personnel, were injured, and two houses and at least one auto-rickshaw were set ablaze during the incident. Three of the injured were rushed to the Nizamabad district hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that the clashes took place at around 8:30 PM when a biker and members of other community had an argument on the road in Zelfekar lane. According to reports, the violence took place around Zulgiqar Mosque in the town. The argument led to two groups clashing. When the police learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier was also rushed to Bhainsa. The additional force was placed in the area to ensure law and order. Some videos have surfaced showing people setting a house on fire and pelting stones

This is so dangerous

Every time in quick time they bring mob of large numbers to attack Hindus.

Why don’t @TelanganaCMO controls such riots by Mo$ques/Mu$lims?

Is this doing by illegal immigrants?#BhainsaRiots #Bhainsa pic.twitter.com/edobjThTEI — Lukky Vaishnav (@LukkyVaishnav) March 8, 2021

Riots happening in Bhainsa of telangana again pic.twitter.com/Y6Mdg0tZBE — PradeepRao (@Pradeepforbjp) March 8, 2021

Police force was seen in area after the clash.

Horrific and disturbing visuals of communal clashes are coming up from #Bhainsa of #Telangana, section 144 imposed.



Even in 2020, hundreds of Hindu houses were burnt to ashes after communal clashes. We are witnessing a repeat of January 2020 pogrom under watch of @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/36vSURcDNn — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 8, 2021

Arvind Dharampuri, BJP’s Member of Parliament, Nizamabad, Telangana urged Telangana Police take immidiate action. He said in a tweet, “Apparently, Some disturbing visuals of communal clashes are coming up from Bhainsa. I request @TelanganaDGP to immediately take stock of the situation and deploy additional forces before it flares further and causes more damage.”

Apparently, Some disturbing visuals of communal clashes are coming up from Bhainsa. I request @TelanganaDGP to immediately take stock of the situation and deploy additional forces before it flares further and causes more damage.@HMOIndia @kishanreddybjp — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) March 7, 2021

Bhainsa has a history of violence

This is not the first time Bhainsa has seen communal tension. In January 2020, a clash broke between Hindu and Muslim communities that left around 11 people injured. Reports suggested that 18 houses were set on fire in Korbagalli street, and several bikes were torched. BJP MLA Raja Singh was put under house arrest. He had alleged that AIMIM was behind the attack on Hindus in Bhainsa. On February 3, it was reported that the Telangana government filed a case against a journalist for reporting how Muslim mobs attacked Hindu homes amidst chants of “Allah ho Akbar”.