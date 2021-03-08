Monday, March 8, 2021
Home Crime Communal violence grips Bhainsa in Telangana yet again, police enforces section 144: What we...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Communal violence grips Bhainsa in Telangana yet again, police enforces section 144: What we know so far

This is not the first time Bhainsa has seen communal tension. In January 2020, a clash broke between Hindu and Muslim communities that left around 11 people injured.

OpIndia Staff
Bhainsa
Auto Rickshaw burnt in Bhainsa during communal clash (Image: screenshot from videos of clash)
4

On March 7, Hindus and Muslims clashed and reportedly pelted stones at each other in Bhainsa, Nirmal district, Telangana. As per initial reports, ten people, including media persons, civilians and police personnel, were injured, and two houses and at least one auto-rickshaw were set ablaze during the incident. Three of the injured were rushed to the Nizamabad district hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that the clashes took place at around 8:30 PM when a biker and members of other community had an argument on the road in Zelfekar lane. According to reports, the violence took place around Zulgiqar Mosque in the town. The argument led to two groups clashing. When the police learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier was also rushed to Bhainsa. The additional force was placed in the area to ensure law and order. Some videos have surfaced showing people setting a house on fire and pelting stones

Police force was seen in area after the clash.

Arvind Dharampuri, BJP’s Member of Parliament, Nizamabad, Telangana urged Telangana Police take immidiate action. He said in a tweet, “Apparently, Some disturbing visuals of communal clashes are coming up from Bhainsa. I request @TelanganaDGP to immediately take stock of the situation and deploy additional forces before it flares further and causes more damage.”

Bhainsa has a history of violence

This is not the first time Bhainsa has seen communal tension. In January 2020, a clash broke between Hindu and Muslim communities that left around 11 people injured. Reports suggested that 18 houses were set on fire in Korbagalli street, and several bikes were torched. BJP MLA Raja Singh was put under house arrest. He had alleged that AIMIM was behind the attack on Hindus in Bhainsa. On February 3, it was reported that the Telangana government filed a case against a journalist for reporting how Muslim mobs attacked Hindu homes amidst chants of “Allah ho Akbar”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Switzerland: People vote to ban burqa or niqab in public spaces, Islamic group calls it ‘dark day for Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -
On March 7, during the referendum, 51% of the voters in Switzerland cast their vote favouring banning people from covering their faces completely in public places
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state in India to administer 20 lakh coronavirus vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, 22,984 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. 364 vaccination sessions are conducted in which Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered.

French MP and businessman Olivier Dassault, whose family owns the firm that makes Rafale planes, dies in helicopter crash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Olivier Dassault was an MP for the conservative Les Republicans party since 2002 and was considered the 361st richest man in the world along with his siblings.

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Inner Mongolia saw massive protests against replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as medium of education in schools

From ‘Sonar Bangla’ promise to ‘Corruption Olympics’ attack against Mamata: Read what PM Modi said at Kolkata rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, PM Narendra Modi said that democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Politics Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,311FansLike
522,498FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com